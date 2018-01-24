Arsenal set to sign former Manchester United star Jonny Evans from West Brom

By Brian Ukaya Wednesday, January 24th 2018 at 20:02
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Premier League club West Brom are ready to sell Jonny Evans after lining up Ali Gabr as his replacement.

West Brom intend to sell centre-back and skipper Evans this month to free up funds for a new striker.

Arsenal want £25million-rated Evans with Man City also interested after trying to buy him last summer.

Baggies boss Alan Pardew then intends to reinvest the cash on a new striker like Watford’s Troy Deeney or Newcastle’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Albion have teed up an agreement with Egyptian club Zamalek to take centre-back Ali Gabr on loan until the end of the season.

The Hawthorns club will pay Zamalek £438,000 to take Gabr, 29, on a six-month loan with a £1.1m option to buy him in the summer.

As per today (Wednesday) West Brom were still insisting they are yet to receive a bid or contact from either Arsenal or Manchester City for Evans.

