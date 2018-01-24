AFC Leopards hosts KCCA for a friendly match ahead of 2018 KPL season

Wednesday, January 24th 2018
AFC Leopards players [Photo:Courtesy]

As part of its preparation for the 2018 season that kicks off in the next two weeks, AFC Leopards are hosting Ugandan champions KCCA in Machakos today the 24.

Ingwe have confirmed that the tickets for the 3pm match will be available outside the stadium and will be sold at Ksh 100.

Leopards have been involved in three friendlies, winning all the three. Ingwe demolished Gikambura FC 11-0 before knocking down Bidco United 2-0 and later beat Thika United 2-1. 

Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA) on the other hand suffered a 2-4 loss to Gor Mahia as they began their Kenyan tour before knocking former Kenya Premier League Champions Tusker FC 1-0.

KCCA assistant head coach Byekwaso Morley has praised the Kenya Premier League as one of the most developed in the region with good teams that have produced best talents in the region. KCCA will also face Sofapaka two days later in Narok on January 24 after their match against Leopards as they prepare for CAF Champions League match against CNaPS of Madagascar.

KCCA team captain Denis Okot believes that the friendlies they are having in Kenya are teaching them a lot and that the lessons will be food for thought going forward. KCCA are currently sitting at position two after 15 games played in the Uganda Premier League table with 29 points after winning 8, drawing 5 and losing 2 games. They will be hoping to win their next matches to catch up with leaders Villa who are ahead of them with 3 points.

Ingwe on the other hand is also preparing to face Gor Mahia in the 2018 KPL Super Cup that will also act as a curtain raiser for the Kenyan Premier League calendar. This will be their first derby match of the season and will be held on Sunday 28 January before Gor Mahia opens their league match six days later against Nakumatt as Leopards travel to face Posta Rangers on Saturday.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards first Mashemeji derby league meeting will be on May 27 at Kasarani with the second leg to be played on September 22 hosted by K’Ogalo.

