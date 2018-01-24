Why Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan will wear two jersey numbers

By Standard Reporter Wednesday, January 24th 2018 at 17:00
Henrikh Mkhitaryan [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal have done erased their business with Manchester United after completion of Alexis Sanchez transfer to their rivals which involved a swap deal bringing Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Emirates.

Mkhitaryan is officially an Arsenal player but there is more to his arrival owing to the need to comply with the regulations of the game. The former Borussia Dortmund man is set to be assigned two jersey numbers at least for the next matches as his club waits for the final decision on his final number.

According to the information contained in Arsenal blog, the player did not only swap the club with the Chilean but also the jersey number. Mkhi as he is famously known will wear Sanchez’s now vacant number 7. The same number has been worn by other players such as Robert Pires, Nelson Vivas, David Rochastle and recently Tomas Rosicky who hang his boots recently.

The Armenian will play for his new club in the Europa League matches, but this will come with another queer condition that he has to change to another number owing to the regulation put in place in the Europa league completion.

According to the Europa League match regulations, there is no single number that can be worn by more than one player.

Article 50.02 reads in part: “From the group stage, all registered players, including those registered at a later stage, must wear set numbers (on shirts and shorts) between 1 and 99. If the number 1 is used, it must be worn by a goalkeeper. No number may be used by more than one player on a team and no player may use more than one number in the course of a season.”

Sanchez having won the jersey number 7 when Arsenal beat Cologne 3-1 in the Europa League match can only imply that Mkhitaryan will have to settle for another number when plays in the same competition for Arsenal.

The former Shaktar Donetsk man has already started training with his new team but he will not be fielded against Chelsea in the League Cup match since he is cup-tied.

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN ALEXIS SANCHEZ JERSEY NUMBERS
Next Story
Nadal suffers injury setback as Cilic strolls to semis
RELATED STORIES
Now Sanchez hits back at critics
Man United warned over Sanchez salary as Pogba is linked with outrageous wage demand
Alexis Sanchez on headlines again, this time on sex scandal claims
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal set to sign former Manchester United star

Arsenal set to sign former Manchester United star

Could this be the new Manchester United jersey? 'Leaked' image reveals new ultra-stylish kit design

Could this be the new Manchester United jersey? 'Leaked' image reveals new ultra-stylish kit design

Barcelona star linked with shock departure as he prepares for Thursday farewell

Javier Mascherano is to leave the club after seven-and-a-half years at the Nou Camp with the Spanish league leaders confirming on Wednesday that the p

Ingwe to play KCCA in a friendly match ahead of Mashemeji derby

AFC Leopards are set to play KCCA in a friendly match today at 3pm at Machakos

Man City books League Cup final against either Chelsea or Arsenal

Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero effectively saw Manchester City to a win on Tuesday and success over over the two legs as they reached the final.

New England women team coach Neville under fire for ‘sexist’ tweets

Former Manchester United star and assistant coach Neville under fire for 'sexist' tweets after his appointment as England Women team coach

More Stories
Barcelona star linked with shock departure as he prepares for Thursday farewell

Javier Mascherano is to leave the club after seven-and-a-half years at the Nou Camp with the Spanish league leaders confirming on Wednesday that the p

VAR trials continue in Arsenal-Chelsea clash as fans get involved

Arsenal fans will be notified of VAR decisions on the big screens at the Emirates this evening should the technology be called upon to make decisions.

Now Sanchez hits back at critics

Alexis Sanchez settled into his new surroundings at Manchester United and immediately took aim at former Arsenal players.

Why Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan will wear two jersey numbers

Mkhi as he is famously known will wear Sanchez’s now vacant number 7.

“I considered quitting football,” Santi Cazorla speaks on his injuries

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is targeting a return to match action next year as he recovers from a 10th operation on a troublesome ankle injury.

Robinho signs for a European Club despite rape conviction

Robinho signed on Tuesday with Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor, the club said, even though he has been sentenced in absentia to nine years in prison

Wenger confident of signing champions league winner in January

Arsenal are keen on West Brom centre half Evans and believe they may have the edge on Manchester City.

Chelsea missing key players as Arsenal gets two players back for the League Cup semifinals

Chelsea are heading into the League Cup second leg of their tie against London rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium with various absentees.

Man United warned over Sanchez salary as Pogba is linked with outrageous wage demand

Alexis Sanchez transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United is close to being done and dusted, with the Gunners expected to acquire Heinrikh Mkhitaryan.

Hazard urges Chelsea to drop their search for a new striker

Chelsea are still chasing another striker this month to give Antonio Conte an alternative option up front and the list of target-men on their January.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Mirror, mirror on the phone, am I still the fairest of them all? - asks bloodied Ronaldo

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Watford name Gracia as manager after sacking Silva

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Arsenal news: Update on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Transfers: Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial Arsenal links

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Juan Mata linked with exit

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Players picked for Dubai trip

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Sanchez pictured in Manchester United shirt

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Aubameyang takes part in Dortmund training amid speculation of a move to Arsenal

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Sanchez signs for Manchester United

    Mon 22nd Jan 2018

  • Mkhitaryan seals Arsenal move

    Tue 23rd Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Judo players prepare for African youth Judo Championships scheduled for Burundi
    Two Kenyans qualify in the ongoing ITF International Tennis U18 tournament
    Barclays marks 50th anniversary in Kenya Open Golf tournament in 2018
    Kikosi cha Kenya cha shamiri katika mashindano ya tenisi U18 duniani