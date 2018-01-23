Manchester United top world football money list

By Reuters Tuesday, January 23rd 2018 at 11:48


Manchester United have retained their position as the highest revenue-generating soccer club in the world, edging out Spain’s Real Madrid by the narrowest margin ever between the top two.

The Premier League club topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the 10th time by posting a revenue for the 2016-17 season of 676.3 million euros (£593.1 million), 1.7 million euros more than the reigning European champions.

Barcelona were third on 648.3 million euros.

The combined revenue for the top 20 highest-earning clubs rose by six per cent to a record 7.9 billion euros.

The top 20 was made up of 10 English clubs, who were boosted by the fact that 2016-17 was the first season of the current Premier League broadcast rights deal.

The remaining 10 clubs comprised of three each from Spain, Germany and Italy and one from France. Seven-time European champions AC Milan dropped out of the top 20 for the first time.

The 44.5 million euros United received from UEFA for their victory over Ajax Amsterdam in the 2017 Europa League final was crucial to retaining their number one status, although broadcast revenue is now the largest individual revenue stream for the top 20, accounting for 45 per cent.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Dan Jones, partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said: ”United’s ability to retain first position is all the more impressive against the backdrop of the weakened pound against the euro, and with both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona forecasting further revenue growth in 2017-18, the battle at the top will likely come down to on-pitch performance again next year.

“With all three clubs through to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, it may be as simple as the club that goes furthest in the competition will have the best chance of topping the Money League next year.”

Big movers include former Premier League champions Leicester City, who climbed from 20th last year to 14th, and Southampton, who enter the top 20 for the first time in 18th position. Both were boosted by playing in European competitions last season.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan climbed four places to 15th thanks largely to commercial growth following their takeover by Chinese company Suning Holdings Group.

Position (last year)

 

Revenue 2016/17 (15/16)

1 (1)

Man United

£581.2m (£515.3m)

2 (3)

Real Madrid

579.7 (463.8)

3 (2)

Barcelona

557.1 (463.8)

4 (4)

Bayern Munich

505.1 (442.7)

5 (5)

Manchester City

453.5 (392.6)

6 (7)

Arsenal

419 (350.4)

7 (6)

Paris Saint-Germain

417.8 (389.6)

8 (8)

Chelsea

367.8 (334.6)

9 (9)

Liverpool

364.5 (302)

10 (10)

Juventus

348.6 (253.5)

11 (12)

Tottenham

305.6 (209.2)

12 (11)

Borussia Dortmund

285.8 (212.3)

13 (13)

Atlético Madrid

234.2 (171)

14 (20)

Leicester

233 (128.7)

15 (19)

Inter Milan

225.2 (134)

16 (14)

Schalke 04

197.8 (167.9)

17 (18)

West Ham

183.3 (143.8)

18 (--)

Southampton

182.3 (124.3)

19 (--)

Napoli

172.5 (107.8)

20 (--)

Everton

171.2 (121.5)

MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHEST REVENUE-GENERATING SOCCER CLUB REAL MADRID
