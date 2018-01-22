Man United warned over Sanchez salary as Pogba is linked with outrageous wage demand

By Game Yetu Monday, January 22nd 2018 at 11:43
Paul Pogba celebrates a goal in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Alexis Sanchez transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United is close to being done and dusted, with the Gunners expected to acquire Heinrikh Mkhitaryan on the deal that involves swap. Sanchez transfer is expected to be completed by the sunset of Monday. While the Chilean’s move to Red Devils has been stealing the headline, little attention has been channeled to that humongous amount he will pocket every week and perhaps what that will mean for the Manchester club.

According to a British publication, the Evening Standard, the 29 year old will pocket salary in the region of £350,000 to £400,000. This is a figure that is above what the highest paid player in the Man United camp earns as of now.

The French midfielder Paul Pogba is currently the highest earning player at Red Devils squad with £290,000 as Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku comes a distant second at £ 200,000. Sanchez’s probable pay check could be the genesis of trouble for the former Epl champions as some sports personalities argue.

Former England manager Steve Mclaren, who also worked as an assistant to former united manager Alex Ferguson believes that such disparity could open up spaces for disharmony in the team. While speaking to the Evening Standard, Mclaren said that the club sits at a precipice and soon players may pop up with outrageous demands.

 “Wage parity is very important to players. Yes, they find out - at all levels - and if someone is paid a lot higher than others that can cause a problem… The others will be looking at renegotiation next season or the season after and getting to that (wage) level if they think they are at that level.” Said Mclaren while talking to the British media.

There are reports already linking Paul Pogba to the quest for a raise via his agent Mino Raiola. A report from the Mirror indicates that the player is angling for a higher pay so that he can be able to match the £400,000 that the Chilean will be paid at the club.

Manchester United are yet to respond to the allegations and as to whether the club will be able to commit and honour the Frenchman’s request is left for time.

