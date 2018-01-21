Sanchez opted out last year when Arsenal suffered Champions league thrashing, reports reveal

By Mirror/GameYetu Sunday, January 21st 2018 at 11:31

 

[Photo: Courtesy]

Alexis Sanchez has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, and is expected to become a Red Devils player on Friday.

It's been a long time coming for the Chilean, who has wanted to leave Arsenal for some time now, and narrowly missed out on a summer move to Manchester City.

The transfer to Manchester United will put to bed a long and drawn out saga, that saw Sanchez, along with Mesut Ozil, refuse to pen a new Arsenal deal.

But the Chilean's relationship with Arsenal wasn't always broken. In fact, around this time last year he had reportedly shook hands on a new Gunners deal.

He quickly changed his mind however, and decided once and for all that he wanted out in March 2017, following a particularly humiliating result in Arsenal's history.

The Gunners drew Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League, and were embarrassed beyond measure over two legs.

In the first game the German giants thumped the Gunners 5-1 before doing the same in the second match to record a 10-2 aggregate scoreline.

Sanchez's face on the night spoke a thousand words, and apparently convinced him that he no longer had a future in north London.

The Chilean spoke about his future in parts last season, revealing that he wanted Champions League football this campaign.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the competition, meaning he can still represent Manchester United this term in the Europe as he isn't cup tied.

Meanwhile, various reports have emerged on his imminent transfer to Man United which has dragged for a while but is expected to be completed soon.

BAYERN MUNICH CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ALEXIS SANCHEZ ARSENAL
