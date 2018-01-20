The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah

77

George Weah of Liberia (right) and Kenya's Abbas Khamis Magongo during the African Cup of Nations qualifier in nairobi.

The world football body, Fifa, once described him as “the precursor of the multi-functional strikers...” That was many years ago.

Today, George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah — a man whose name reads like a sentence — is the president of Liberia. He is definitely a man of many superlatives.

As the former Ballon d’Or winner and Fifa world player will be taking oath of office as Liberia’s President after flooring Joseph Boakai with more than 60 per cent of the votes in a run-off, Kenyan sons who once played against him will be remembering the events of 1989 with a lot of nostalgia.

One such man is Austin Oduor, former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars captain.

In 1989, Weah who would later in 1996 be named African Player of the Century, was in top form — often tormenting defenders with his speed, physique and wit. But Kenya had a well-greased national team under the tutelage of Coach Mohamed Kheri. In fact, this is the only time Kenya has ever come close to qualifying for World Cup.

Unforgettable

“I remember the game vividly, partly because that is when we almost qualified for World Cup. After playing against Liberia and Malawi, we needed just a draw against Egypt to qualify for the 1990 World Cup tournament. The Egyptians beat us 1-0. But the referee disallowed a goal I scored from a corner kick. That’s the only time I saw Kenya missing World Cup by a whisker,” recalls Oduor.

The first leg had been played in Monrovia, Liberia earlier in the year. Kenya snatched a point in a barren draw and coach Kheri knew exactly how important a win in the return leg would be for Harambee Stars. The job would be done by his battalion of fierce shot-stoppers, unshakeable defenders, combative midfielders and hawk-eyed goal poachers under one roof — a team that had been consistent since 1987.

That August 12, 1989, pressure was high and the fans were anxious. All of them wanted to see Weah, Africa’s best player at the time making mince meat of Kheri’s boys. GEORGE WEAH

The Stars team

Kenyans loved their national team so much that a 10-year-old could easily predict Kheri’s line up.

Oduor says: “If it was not David Ochieng’, then it would be Washington Muhanji between the posts. In defence, the usual culprits included Wycliffe Anyangu, Hassan Juma, Tobias ‘Jua Kali’ Ochola, Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor, Gabriel Olang’, John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla and Mickey Weche. Regular faces in the midfield were Charles Otieno, George ‘Nyangi’ Odembo, Wilberforce ‘Maradona’ Mulamba, Douglas Mutua, Abbas ‘Zamaleck’ Magongo, John ‘Zangi’ Okelo and George ‘Fundi’ Onyango.

Sammy ‘Jogoo’ Onyango, David ‘Deo’ Odhiambo, Ambrose ‘Golden Boy’ Ayoyi, Peter Dawo and Henry Motego always sliced defenders and reduced them to average players.

And when the time came, Ochieng’ started in goal. Anyangu, ‘Jua Kali’, ‘Makamu’, and Weche stood on the backline while ‘Zamaleck, ‘Fundi’, Charles and ‘Maradona’ were set to provide valuable balls upfront. ‘Jogoo’ and Motego were tasked with the goal-hunting mission.

Every player did his best. In the 24th minute, the then Gor Mahia midfielder, George Onyango ‘Fundi’ known for his brilliant scheming ability and sharp eye on the ball accelerated from deep inside the hole, leaving defenders for dead and unleashing one of his powerful grass-cutters past hapless Liberian goalkeeper to give Harambee Stars an eventual 1-0 win. This victory moved Kenya one step away from qualifying for the 1990 World Cup. ‘Fundi’ frustrated Weah, almost reducing him to a pedestrian on the pitch.

Notably, Captain Austin Oduor ‘Makamu’ who was tasked with the difficult job of man-marking Liberian legend George Weah — a man who was already the best striker in Africa and one who dailies had touted to shred Harambee Stars defenders - stood out. With the help of Tobias Ocholla, Mickey Weche and Wycliffe Anyangu, ‘Makamu’ overpowered Weah, the current Liberian president.

Another man, who did the donkey work for Kenya on that day was Henry Motego. He confronted Liberian defenders with confidence and ran around them with one-twos, which evidently caused fatigue in the defence. By the time the game was over, Liberian defenders were already worked out and yearned for the full-time whistle.

Most of these former great players, who entertained Kenyans on the pitch are still alive. A number of them are running personal businesses, some employed in various fields, while others are resting at home after retiring. One evident thing is that all those alive still love football.

Austin Oduor Origi now stays in Nairobi where he runs his businesses and is the happy father of talented goalkeeper Arnold Origi - a shot-stopper at Lillestrøm of Norway, where he has since acquired citizenship. The legend vividly recalls how he marked George Weah, and explains that the former Monaco striker was humble and highly gifted. Former international Liberian football star turned politician George Weah, greets his supporters during a campaign rally in Monrovia on October 8, 2017, three days ahead of the country's elections. Liberians go to the polls on October 10, to pick their first new president in 12 years as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf closes the page on two terms dominated by post-war reconstruction and the Ebola crisis. / AFP PHOTO

Legends overlooked

“Weah was a good player. He was fast. He was very strong. He was also technical but a bit stiff,” he says explaining that, “In my opinion, I think Weah’s cousin was the one who really impressed in the two matches; home and away.”

Austin also jokingly recalls a scenario where Weah was invited to Kenya by the Kenya Football Federation (KFF), run by Sam Nyamweya, but legends who played against him were overlooked.

“There’s a time, during Nyamwea’s tenure, when he was invited here for an occasion and the organisers never invited us. I tell you, it was a huge embarrassment. Weah actually asked about Harambee Stars players who played against him.”

Mickey Weche, who is currently the head coach of Strathmore University Football Club, says Weah was a down-to-earth man and very talented.

“I marked Weah. We ran left, right and centre against each other. He is a humble guy, but very aggressive on the pitch.” He added that, “We knew he was a good player but we never feared him especially after drawing against them in their backyard.”

On his presidency, Weche, who had a stint as a coach at Harambee Stars alongside Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, wished that Kenyans could emulate Liberians in appreciating their sports personalities in such a big manner.

“Can a Kenyan footballer become president? You can imagine even our federations do not appreciate us, so I think it is almost an impossibility for a footballer to become a successful politician and assume the presidency here. We are full of petty issues which will never take us anywhere.”

He evidently envies Liberia, terming Weah a lucky sportsman. “As I congratulate Weah, I must say that he is lucky because Liberians appreciate his national duty, trust him and rewarded him. Let’s hope his presidency opens political doors for footballers in the world.”

Another legend, Tobias Ocholla, is currently pursuing his PhD in business administration at Kenyatta University and coaching the university’s football team. He salutes Weah and jokes that Kenya should call for a ‘swearing in event’ for her legends too.

“I’m happy that I was in the team which played against George Weah, Africa’s finest player, and almost took Kenya to the World Cup. Now that Weah is being sworn in, why can’t Kenya swear us in too?” he quipped.

Goal scorer George ‘Fundi’ Onyango is presently working with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) together with Ambrose Ayoyi in Mombasa.

He is soon retiring and feels that FKF has done little to honour the country’s football icons.

“It would have been even better if we were sponsored to witness his (Weah’s) swearing in. I would have been very happy if the federation recognised us and sponsored a few of us to travel to Liberia,” he said, while explaining how he managed to score for Harambee Stars and how Weah was important for Liberia in the games. “In fact, he (Weah) was everything in Liberia and really challenged us. But when we played in Kenya, he was outclassed. That’s when I slipped between their defenders and scored the goal.

He adds that, “I’m pushing on with life. I can’t complain because I have been working at KPA since I retired from football and I thank God for that. Because of my job, I stay in Mombasa while my family lives in Nairobi.”

Henry Motego is currently the Kisii County Government’s football team coach — a position he assumed in 2015 under the governor.

David Ochieng’ retired from Kenya Power and is now at home in Kisumu. Sadly, Abbas Magongo, Sammy ‘Jogoo’ Onyango, Charles Otieno and Hassan Juma have all died.

Personal initiative

When asked if they have something in the pipeline for our great footballers, particularly those who played for Kenya against Weah, FKF vice president Doris Petra said that, “We’ve not discussed anything like that (with regards to footballers who played against Weah’s Liberia). Success of any kind usually comes from an individual’s personal efforts. I think even Weah’s victory was a personal initiative.”

She added that, “We have rolled out free training courses to begin in February, for upcoming referees and coaches. We pay all expenses for all football developments with the aim of incorporating everyone, including the legends, to be part of us. And with FKF’s current financial situation following the withdrawal of SportPesa, I think the right body to honour legends would be the Ministry of Sports. Right now we’re struggling and can’t commit any funds, apart from that already budgeted for.”