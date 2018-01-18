Mkhitaryan's agent 'in London to finalise Arsenal deal' as midfielder edges closer to Manchester United exit

207

Henrikh Mkhiatrayn's agent Mino Raiola is in London in a bid to seal the midfielder's move to Manchester United.

Arsene Wenger confirmed on Thursday morning that a move for the Armenian was in the pipeline, with Alexis Sanchez heading in the other direction. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mkhitaryan arrived for training at United's Carrington training ground on Thursday as normal with his and Sanchez's move still not complete.

However, his representative, Raiola, is reportedly in the capital, according to Calciomercato, to thrash out terms.

Arsenal boss Wenger has until noon on Friday to register the 28-year-oild if he wants him available for the weekend's clash with Crystal Palace.

Mkhitaryan has struggled for regular action with United, since falling foul of Jose Mourinho earlier in the season.

