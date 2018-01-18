Manchester United shirts with Alexis Sanchez on back already being printed at Adidas store

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United fans can now buy club shirts with Alexis Sanchez's name printed at the back with the iconic No7.

Sanchez is set to make a move to Old Trafford from Arsenal, if United can agree terms with the player and a deal with the North London club.

Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to go the other way in the switch which includes cash plus a player.

Meanwhile Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed that it is "likely" that the deal will go through. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Frenchman said in an interview: "Yes, it is likely to happen. Any minute things can break down.

"That's how the transfer market is. These things are never guaranteed. It can happen, it can as well not happen.

"It is at that stage. If it does not happen, he will play Saturday."

The Manchester United number 7 jersey has been worn by legends such as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.