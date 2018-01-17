Theo Walcott completes £20million Premier League switch after 12-year spell at Arsenal

By Mirror Wednesday, January 17th 2018 at 19:52

Everton have completed the signing of Theo Walcott, splashing out £20million on the Arsenal forward.

Walcott, 28, underwent a medical and thrashed out personal terms at Finch Farm on Tuesday, with Everton happy to match his £140,000-a-week Arsenal contract.

The England star is hoping to revive his career at Goodison Park after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates, after 12 years in north London.

Walcott scored 108 goals in 397 games for the Gunners, but hadn't started a Premier League game this season.

Arsene Wenger asked Walcott to stay until the end of the season but it was his desire to play more regular first team football that convinced him to go.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

And Sam Allardyce's powers of persuasion convinced Walcott that a move to Merseyside was his best option, despite interest from Southampton.

Walcott, who has 47 international caps to his name, becomes Allardyce's second signing as Everton boss, after the £28million arrival of Cenk Tosun.









