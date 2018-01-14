Manchester City unbeaten run ends with thriller at jubilant Anfield

By AFP Sunday, January 14th 2018 at 21:27
Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in a remarkable match at Anfield that finished 4-3.

Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday as Arsenal's defeat was marked by the missing Alexis Sanchez, who looks set to leave the club imminently.

Jurgen Klopp sent out an attack-minded line-up and was rewarded with a scintillating 4-3 win at a jubilant Anfield, where the emotions were in sharp contrast to Wenger's misery after a 2-1 loss at struggling Bournemouth.

At Anfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's early strike was cancelled out by Leroy Sane's goal shortly before half-time but three goals in nine scintillating minutes stunned Pep Guardiola's men.

Two late goals gave City hope but they fell just short in their desperate bid to keep their unbeaten run going.

The result means that City remain 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table ahead of United's match at home to struggling Stoke on Monday. Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea into third spot.

Klopp's side, in their first match since Philippe Coutinho left to join Barcelona, showed they still have enviable depth in attack, taking the lead in the ninth minute when Oxlade-Chamberlain marauded forward and thundered a shot past City stopper Ederson.

The home side held onto their lead until five minutes before half-time, when Leroy Sane gathered a raking cross-field ball from Kyle Walker and beat Loris Karius at his near post with a rasping left-foot shot that the Liverpool keeper should have saved.

Guardiola's team looked in control after the break before Liverpool's goal glut.

Roberto Firmino dinked a clever shot in off the post following a through-ball by Oxlade-Chamberlain and just two minutes later Sadio Mane smashed a shot into the top corner to make it 3-1.

With City rocking, Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's fourth with a left-footed shot from more than 35 yards out after Ederson had misplaced a clearance.

City scored late through Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan but ran out of time in their search for a dramatic equaliser.

- Sanchez off? -

Earlier, Arsene Wenger left Chile international Sanchez out of his squad to travel to Bournemouth as transfer speculation swirls over a potential move to Manchester City or Manchester United.

"Alexis would have played," said Wenger, after Arsenal leaked two goals in four second-half minutes to slip to defeat.

"Alexis would have played, but it's a difficult period for him. He's always been committed until now but he could have gone yesterday and he could go in the next 48 hours."

Wenger, who said Sanchez had not refused to play, added that he would be replaced if he left.

City remained favourites to sign the Chile international this month until Manchester United expressed their interest last week.

The Old Trafford club's willingness to meet Arsenal's £35 million valuation of Sanchez, who can leave as a free agent at the end of the campaign, together with the possibility of offering one-time Arsenal target Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of any deal, has increased the chance of the forward joining Jose Mourinho's squad.

Arsenal have lost their past three Premier League games in which Sanchez has not played any part, showing how much they will miss the forward when he leaves the club.

On Saturday, 10-man Leicester held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham put Everton to the sword, with Harry Kane scoring twice in a 4-0 rout.

jw/td

 

LIVERPOOL MANCHESTER CITY PREMIER LEAGUE
Next Story
Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run
RELATED STORIES
Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger
Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run
Bournemouth come from behind to beat lacklustre Arsenal
LATEST STORIES
NOCK: Governance key to success, says Tergat

The National Olympic of Kenya president Paul Tergat has underscored the importance of good governance in improving sport

Cricket: Coach Kamande takes positives from U19 World Cup spanking

After 16-year absence from world stage, Kenya finds going tough against giants South Africa.

Boxing: Joshua faces Parker in heavyweight unification bout in March

Britain's Anthony Joshua will put his perfect 20-fight, 20-knock-out record on the line when he takes on New Zealand's J

Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger

Alexis Sanchez is “half in, half out” of Arsenal, manager Arsene Wenger said after the Chilean, widely tipped to leave t

Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run

Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in a remarkable match a

Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run

Latest Premier League standings for the 2017-2018

More Stories
Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger

Alexis Sanchez is “half in, half out” of Arsenal, manager Arsene Wenger said after the Chilean, widely tipped to leave t

Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run

Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in a remarkable match a

Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run

Latest Premier League standings for the 2017-2018

Bournemouth come from behind to beat lacklustre Arsenal

Bournemouth visit West Ham next, Arsenal host Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Manchester City, probable line up and likely results

Manchester City will be locking horns with Liverpool at Anfield as they aim at recording their 21st win in the premier

Only one thing is keeping Arsene Wenger at Arsenal - and it's not his ability to win the title

Wenger has come under fire for the 'downfall' of the club, which has seen them fail to play in Champions League.

City on a history path amid ‘red-flaring’ Liverpool threat

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City to underline intention to make history this season when they face Liverpool

Pasta served with oregano is heavenly delicious!

Pasta served with a sauce that has oregano is usually heavenly delicious! A simple and surefire way to boil pasta is to

Kane to break all English goal records, says Pochettino

Kane is on course to break all the goalscoring records in top-flight English football after setting his latest landmark

Former Kariobangi player swam with sharks in KPL before making Premier Soccer League move

The meteoric rise of former Kariobangi Sharks FC striker, Masoud Juma, ranks as one of the biggest success stories in Ke

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Kenyan defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng joins Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna

    Fri 12th Jan 2018

  • World's oldest footballer extends contract

    Fri 12th Jan 2018

  • The winner of $450m Mega Millions jackpot identified as 20-year-old man

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Conte refuses to rule out Chelsea exit at end of the season

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea back investigation into racism allegations against two former coaches

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Women football: Falcons ready for top league

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Olunga nets history with La Liga hat trick

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Olunga thrills Spanish league with hat-trick

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Real Madrid crisis deepens with home defeat to Villarreal

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Conte frustrated as 10-man Leicester hold Chelsea

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Police cross country
    Geofrey Kamoror na Stacey Thiwa waibuka washindi wa mbio za nyika idara ya polisi
    Scoreline: Michael Modoya awarded as the most valuable player
    Kenyans shine at the Eastern Africa Junior Tennis Championships in Nairobi