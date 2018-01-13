77

Harambee Stars striker Olunga becomes first Kenyan to ever score in Spanish La Liga

Harambee Stars striker Olunga becomes first Kenyan to ever score in Spanish La Liga after netting hat trick for Girona against Las Palmas

Girona crushed Las Palmas 6-0 in the 19th round of Spanish La Liga at home on Saturday.

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored a hat trick after coming off the bench, and Cristhian Stuani, Borja Garcia Freire and Cristiano Portugues also joined the list of scorers.

Olunga played a starring role as the Catalan side, in their debut season in Spain's top flight, recorded their biggest victory at this level.

The host were ahead at half-time after they were awarded a penalty through Cristhian Stuani who scored Girona's first goal in the 25th minute.

Olunga’s goal in the 57th minute of the second half gave Girona the game's momentum.

The third goal was settled in 64 minutes when Garcia scored his first goal. The host then increased their lead to four goals after Michael Olunga took advantage of a huge mistake by the opposing goalkeeper.

Girona’s Portu scored the fifth goal in the 74th minute before Olunga scored the final goal in the 79th minute, first ever hat-trick by a Girona player in La Liga.

The victory allowed Girona to be promoted to ninth place in the table. Las Palmas continues the course towards degradation with La Liga.