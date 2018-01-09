Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

By Mirror Tuesday, January 9th 2018 at 15:08
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi will undergo late fitness tests ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

Xhaka (groin) and Mustafi (knock) are close to recovering but both players only have an outside chance of playing at Stamford Bridge.

Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Olivier Giroud (hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle), however, all remain sidelined.

Wenger insisted that he expected a strong response from his players after the Forest exit - and was determined to try and win the Carabao Cup.

He said: “Yes, I would love to win it because we are now in the semi-final and if it’s an opportunity we will try to take it.

“There is still a long way to go because tonight you have Man City against Bristol City and tomorrow it is us against Chelsea so it is a bit similar to last year in the FA Cup.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

“We take the criticism on board and respond to it in a positive way. That’s all you can do. We’re in the semi-final of the league cup and we have an opportunity to go through. We won the FA Cup three times in the last four years and you can expect that it will not happen every year.

“I believe that we have not produced a performance you would expect in the third round of the FA Cup. I must say, it’s the first time it’s happened in 21 years. Overall, I believe we have been very consistent even if I am very disappointed by some individual performances.

“I focus on football. What is important is what happens on the pitch. The judgement is the judgement and you have to live with that. We have produced some great performances recently and all you want to do is focus on what you can influence, not what you cannot influence.”

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Chambers, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck, Walcott, Lacazette.

GRANIT XHAKA SHKODRAN MUSTAFI CARABAO CUP SEMI-FINAL
Next Story
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Sh672 million mansion - complete with state-of-the-art gym and luxury pool
LATEST STORIES
Former Wigan Athletic Juan Carlos Garcia dies at the age of 29

Former Wigan Athletic defender Juan Carlos Garcia has died aged 29 after a battle with leukaemia.

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Chapos just got some swag!

Tacos is a traditional Mexican but since we are in Africa we simply make it our own way

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Sh672 million mansion - complete with state-of-the-art gym and luxury pool

The Real Madrid star has a home equipped with a state-of-the-art gym and a luxury swimming pool

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Women Football: Coach: Queens plan to sign youngsters this year

Vihiga Queens have announced plans to sign young players in readiness for the 2018-2019 season.

More Stories
Former Wigan Athletic Juan Carlos Garcia dies at the age of 29

Former Wigan Athletic defender Juan Carlos Garcia has died aged 29 after a battle with leukaemia.

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Arsenal squad vs Chelsea revealed

Chapos just got some swag!

Tacos is a traditional Mexican but since we are in Africa we simply make it our own way

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

Women Football: Coach: Queens plan to sign youngsters this year

Vihiga Queens have announced plans to sign young players in readiness for the 2018-2019 season.

From athletics to football: Bolt secures trial with German top-flight club Borussia Dortmund

The Jamaican star takes eight Olympic titles, 11 world titles and three world records to the pitch.

CONFIRMED! Chelsea defender leaves Stamford Bridge

He has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of eight

German-Kurdish soccer player shot at in Germany

A German-Kurdish soccer player convicted in Turkey of support for Kurdish separatists said he feared he had been attacke

We feel like we are sinking, says Real's Marcelo

Real Madrid players feel like their La Liga title hopes are “sinking” into a black hole after they let a 2-1 lead agains

Barcelona's Coutinho ruled out for three weeks

Philippe Coutinho will not be able to make his Barcelona debut for about three weeks because of a thigh injury he sustai

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Costa scores and is sent off on home debut for Atletico

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal sign Greek defender Mavropanos

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Tevez returns to Boca for third spell

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Coutinho to join Barca in club record move-Spanish media

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Jose Mourinho reveals why he lives in hotel

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Stoke City sack manager Mark Hughes

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Polo: Samurai edge out Royal Salute

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Wait on Nyayo stadium continues: Sports PS promises Nyayo Stadium will be ready in good time

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

  • Why Kenyan clubs should stop relying on one sponsor

    Sun 07th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Ratba ya 2018:Shirikisho latoa ratba ya mwaka mpya
    SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya
    Sportpesa yasmamisha ufadhili wa michezo nchini
    Masoud Juma ajiunga na klabu ya Afrika Kusini