Midfielder tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

By Mirror Tuesday, January 9th 2018 at 10:44
Marouane Fellaini has told Jose Mourinho he wants to leave, according to reports.

The Manchester United midfielder is out of favour this season and is reportedly fed up of waiting for a chance.

Fellaini's current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and he is free to start negotiations with European clubs.

The Sun report that he has had a conversation with Mourinho where he has told him that he will not be considering a new contract.

Due to injury, Fellaini made his first appearance since the end of November in the FA Cup win over Derby.

Paris Saint-Germain have ruled out a summer move for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

Argentine ace Dybala, 24, has been linked with a big-money summer move away from Turin, amid mounting tensions at the Allianz Stadium between the Bianconeri and the player's entourage.

Indeed, Dybala's elder brother, Mariano, now looking after his affairs after his split from his long-time agent, reportedly travelled to Paris to meet with PSG officials.

The forward, who will hope to be part of the Argentina squad heading to Russia for the World Cup, has also been linked with a switch to Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is eyeing fresh forward-line additions this summer, with Dybala and Antoine Griezmann believed to be among his top targets.

Leon Goretzka has been told to make a decision over his Schalke future.

Goretzka, 22, is a target for a host of Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The midfielder has been told by club bosses at the Veltins-Arena that he needs to let them know where his future lies before the end of the month.

And chiefs at the German side expect him to announce in the coming weeks whether he will sign a new deal, report the Manchester Evening News.

Goretzka's deal expires at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also said to be interested.

