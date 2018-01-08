Meet the richest footballer in the World! He’s worth $20billion! YES, you heard me right…$20b

By Mirror Monday, January 8th 2018 at 00:00
Faiq Bolkiah is a Leicester City player

When you think of the world's richest footballers your thoughts immediately deflect to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar - not a 19-year-old kid who plays in Leicester City's reserves.

Meet Faiq Bolkiah, nephew of the Sultan of Brunei (Hassanal Bolkiah) - who is worth an estimated $20billion.

The talented Foxes winger has been playing in England for some time, starting his career at AFC Newbury as a youngster.

In 2009, Southampton added Bolkiah to their widely-regarded academy. Despite not being handed a contract, Arsenal offered the Bruneian a trial in 2013.

Faiq Bolkiah could be driving this Rolls Royce instead opted to play for Leicester reserves (Getty Images)

Bolkiah competed with the Gunners in the 2013 Lion City Cup and even bagged a goal in the competition.

After being made aware of his situation, Chelsea offered the winger a two-year deal which he promptly signed. But after just one year Bolkiah left to join Leicester on a three-year contract.

Despite being born in Los Angeles, United States, Bolkiah opted to play for Brunei and has represented his country nine times, scoring once.

To give you an idea of Bolkiah's wealth you need only look at his father, Jefri.

The Sultan of Brunei's brother has reportedly spashed out roughly £10bn in 15 years as head of the Brunei Investment agency.

And, at one point, Jefri was apparently spending a staggering £35m a month on cars, watches and white gold pens.

The Leciester winger's father was also believed to have owned as many as 2,300 cars - including Bentleys, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces.

But more impressively, when Jefri celebrated his 50th birthday, he flew over Michael Jackson to perform a private concert.

Bolkiah is the nephew of is Brunei's ruling monarch Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

As well as building an entire stadium for the event, he paid the King of Pop £12.5 million.

With all his wealth some may wonder why Faiq Bolkiah bothers to play football at all.

In a rare interview, the Leicester winger revealed: "I’ve played football since as early as I can remember and from a young age I’ve always enjoyed going out on the field and having the ball at my feet.

"My parents have always been supportive in helping me to achieve my dreams of being a footballer.

"They trained me hard both psychologically and physically through my childhood years, so I have to say they are my role models."

