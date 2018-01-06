Arsenal sign Greek defender Mavropanos

By Reuters Saturday, January 6th 2018 at 18:52
Mavropanos signed for Arsenal on Thursday but will likely be loaned out Getty

Arsenal have signed defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Mavropanos, 20, made his senior debut in November 2016 and has featured in 16 games across all competitions for the Superleague Greece side this campaign.

"We'd like to welcome Konstantinos to the club and wish him well for the future," the north London outfit said on their website. (www.arsenal.com)

British media reports say Arsenal paid a fee of around 2.2 million pounds ($2.98 million) for the Greece under-21 international, who will be sent on loan to German team Werder Bremen until the end of the season.

ARSENAL PREMIER LEAGUE
Next Story
Costa scores and is sent off on home debut for Atletico
RELATED STORIES
Arsene Wenger invited to George Weah's inauguration
Chelsea boss Conte backs Morata after blunt show
KPL names nominees for 2017 season's awards
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal sign Greek defender Mavropanos

Arsenal have signed defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina for an undisclosed fee, the Premier Le

Costa scores and is sent off on home debut for Atletico

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa scored on his home debut in a 2-0 win over Getafe and was immediately sent off for an over

Arsene Wenger invited to George Weah's inauguration

Arsene Wenger invited to George Weah's inauguration

Kenyan Football stars start sports foundation

Former Football Kenya Federation boss Sam Nyamweya together with Kenya football legends have formed a Sports Foundation

Jose Mourinho launches astonishing attack on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Jose Mourinho launches astonishing attack on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Chelsea complete signing of star midfielder from Everton

He will inherit the number eight shirt once worn by Chelsea’s record scorer Frank Lampard

More Stories
Arsenal sign Greek defender Mavropanos

Arsenal have signed defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Greek side PAS Giannina for an undisclosed fee, the Premier Le

Costa scores and is sent off on home debut for Atletico

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa scored on his home debut in a 2-0 win over Getafe and was immediately sent off for an over

Arsene Wenger invited to George Weah's inauguration

Arsene Wenger invited to George Weah's inauguration

Kenyan Football stars start sports foundation

Former Football Kenya Federation boss Sam Nyamweya together with Kenya football legends have formed a Sports Foundation

Jose Mourinho launches astonishing attack on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Jose Mourinho launches astonishing attack on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Chelsea complete signing of star midfielder from Everton

He will inherit the number eight shirt once worn by Chelsea’s record scorer Frank Lampard

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wins African player of the year

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wins African player of the year

Chelsea boss Conte backs Morata after blunt show

Antonio Conte defended Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata after the Spaniard missed three one-on-one chances.

Liverpool braced for new Coutinho bid

Liverpool have yet to receive a new bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, but reports in Spain claim...

Origi eyeing EPL move

Former Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi is weighing up a move to the popular English Premier League.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Conte confident Luiz will stay at Chelsea in January window

    Wed 03rd Jan 2018

  • Premier League: Arsenal vs Chelsea Line-ups at 10:45pm

    Wed 03rd Jan 2018

  • Gor Mahia pleads with SportPesa to continue sponsoring club

    Thu 04th Jan 2018

  • Costa scores and is sent off on home debut for Atletico

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal sign Greek defender Mavropanos

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Liverpool braced for new Coutinho bid

    Fri 05th Jan 2018

  • Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wins African player of the year

    Fri 05th Jan 2018

  • Arsene Wenger invited to George Weah's inauguration

    Sat 06th Jan 2018

  • Bellerin earns Arsenal 2-2 draw in Chelsea derby classic

    Thu 04th Jan 2018

  • Wenger furious about 'farcical' Chelsea penalty

    Fri 05th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Ratba ya 2018:Shirikisho latoa ratba ya mwaka mpya
    SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya
    Sportpesa yasmamisha ufadhili wa michezo nchini
    Masoud Juma ajiunga na klabu ya Afrika Kusini