Former Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi weighing move to EPL

Former Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi. [Photo: courtesy]

Former Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi is weighing up a move to the popular English Premier League.

Origi according to the Sun, is currently attending trials at Crystal Palace in a move that could see him follow in the footsteps of Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama who plays for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Origi, recently acquired Norwegian nationality and is currently in the books of top side Lillestrom.

The newspaper said Palace boss Roy Hodgson’s move to go for Origi is motivated by a desire to get a new deputy for first choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey as Julian Speroni is now 38.

The Sun quoted Lillestrom sporting director Simon Mesfin saying.”Arnold is not training with us because he has requested permission to work out with a club in England. He is there for an indefinite period.”

Club coach Arne Erlandsen added: “I think Arnold has played his last game for us. We wish him luck with his career. “I hope he finds a club where he gets what he wants.”

Origi comes from a sporting family. His father Austin Oduor is a former Kenyan international who also played for Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia.

Origi began his playing career at Mathare United before joining Tusker from where he went to Norway to begin his professional career.

Last August, he shocked the country when he retired from international football and also ditched his Kenyan citizenship. He had been the Kenyan number one goalkeeper for 12 years.

With Norwegian rules allowing him to take up citizenship after staying in the country for seven consecutive years, Origi opted for this route. He further could not take up dual citizenship as Norwegian laws do not allow for this.

Kenyan laws, however, allow for one to take up dual citizenship.

In other transfer news, Kariobangi Sharks has completed the signing of Brian Makara Juma and Morgan Oduor Odhiambo on four year deals.

Juma joins the team from Liberty Sports Academy while Odhiambo is formerly a Mathare United player.

“We’re pleased to announce the signings of Brian ‘Makara’ Juma and Morgan Oduor Odhiambo from Liberty Sports Academy and Mathare United. The two players have already joined the rest in pre-season training,” Sharks said in a statement.

Posta Rangers have confirmed the return of Calvin Odongo from Kariobangi Sharks alongside other two players.

Odongo returns to Rangers after just one season at Sharks where he struggled to get playing time.

Others signed by the club are, Marcellus Ingotsi and Suleiman Ngotho. All the players have been given three year deals.