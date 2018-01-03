List of Footballers who went from rich to broke

77

Ex-Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue

Eleven years ago he was lining up to take part in the biggest club match in world football.

During an illustrious seven-year career in the Premier League, he pocketed millions of pounds in wages, lived in a mansion and drove flashy cars.

Now ex-Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue spends his days hiding from ­bailiffs, sometimes sleeps on the floor of a friend’s home, travels by bus and even cleans his clothes by hand because he has no washing machine.

Celestine Babayaro

In February 2011 former Chelsea and Newcastle United defender Celestine Babayaro was declared bankrupt.

A failed move to LA Galaxy and a bout of malaria affectively cut his career short early and without the income he soon failed to meet repayments.

David James

He declared himself bankrupt in May 2014 despite earning an estimated £20m from his footballing career, owning several properties and having a lucrative modelling contract.

The England international’s career spanned two decades including spells at Liverpool, Villa, West Ham, Manchester City and Portsmouth, but a costly divorce settlement saw James file for insolvency in 2005

Keith Gillespie

The former Manchester United and Newcastle United midfielder was declared bankrupt in 2010 - after admitting to blowing over £7 million.

He was heavily involved in not only drinking habits, but excessive gambling habits.

Eric Djemba-Djemba

He was signed by Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford in 2003.

The Cameroon international was declared bankrupt just four years later after his move to Aston Villa.

He blew his money on fast cars and his wages were almost always going to loan repayments.

John Arne Riise

A couple of misguided business ventures led Riise to owe a debt of around £100,000, and the former Fulham and Liverpool full-back was declared bankrupt in 2007.

Brad Friedel

The ex-Blackburn and Tottenham stopper was declared bankrupt in 2011 after his football academy was a financial failure, partly due to its $50,000 annual subscription.

Jason Euell

Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic ace Euell was the victim of fraud and filed for bankruptcy in 2011, having found that his signature had been forged on documents relating to a failed property business.