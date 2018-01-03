AFC and Gor set to pull out of continental football after SportPesa terminates its sponsorship of Kenyan sports

77

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have announced that they will pull out of this year’s continental football.

The decision comes after leading betting company Sportpesa on Tuesday terminated its sponsorship of Kenyan sports teams in the wake of a decision by the government to increase tax to 35%.

"Unfortunately, we lost the case and we regret this decision. We have no choice but to cancel all sponsorships," said SportPesa chief executive Ronald Karauri after the firm lost a case last week challenging the implementation of the tax.

Until Tuesday 2nd, AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia were enjoying a combined Sh100m shirt sponsorship per year from SportPesa.

The move means that a whooping Sh600million per year will be lost as sponsorship money.