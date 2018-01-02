Did you notice that Everton changed their SportPesa logo during Manchester United match? Here's Why

77

Everton players wore a special home shirt emblazoned with a 'Kits for Africa' logo during their Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday night.

SportPesa is said to have partnered with Kits For Africa as part of kit donation campaign to less privileged teams and individuals for Everton’s first fixture of 2018. SportPesa launch Kits For Africa campaign

The campaign forms part of SportPesa’s global mission to develop grassroots football within the African continent, which attempts to educate fans around the world about the kit donation scheme. Youngsters in Malawi wearing Everton shirts shipped over last year.

Everton’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United was the last opportunity for fans to donate their kits with the first shipment collected in the month of December already in Kenya.