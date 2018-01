77

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be the 21st FIFA World Cup and it is scheduled to take place in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018 after the country was awarded the hosting rights on 2 December 2010. This will be the first World Cup held in Europe since 2006.

Now view Teams that have never missed out on the World Cup since 1998;

Brazil

Argentina

Germany

Spain

France

England

Mexico

Japan

South Korea