Ashley Young banned for three matches

The incident wasn't spotted by referee Craig Pawson during the match against Southampton

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has been banned for three matches after his appeal over the suspension was rejected.

The 32 year old was charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association (FA) on Sunday after his altercation with Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic in the Premier League the previous day.

Young appeared to strike Tadic with an elbow during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

He had accepted the charge for elbowing Dusan Tadic in the stomach in an off-the-ball incident.

