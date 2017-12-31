View Complete table of Premier League standings for the 2017-2018

By Game Yetu Sunday, December 31st 2017 at 21:29

Why Gor Mahia had easy run in title race: AFC, Tusker and Sofapaka failed to challenge K'Ogalo's dominance

Impasse between KPL and FKF still dominated season as 18 teams finally took part.

Betting tax: Gor Mahia boss makes plea to government

Gor Mahia charman Ambrose Rachier has called on the government to re-consider their stand on the 35 per cent tax on bett

Gor fans mourn fallen soldier

Gor Mahia fraternity is mourning one famous and well known loyal follower of the team of many decades.

English premier league top scorers

Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 18 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 13 Ra

Ashley Young banned for three matches

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has been banned for three matches after his appeal over the suspension was rejec

Controversial penalty earns West Brom draw with Arsenal

West Brom at West Ham next, Arsenal host Chelsea

View Complete table of Premier League standings for the 2017-2018

Complete table of Premier League standings

Pogba urges misfiring Man Utd to 'wake up'

Paul Pogba has called on Manchester United to "wake up" after a third straight draw over the Christmas period saw them s

Gabriel Jesus breaks down in tears as De Bruyne also carried off at Palace

Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher late in Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier Leagu

Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Man City: Ederson's penalty save preserves City's unbeaten record

Crystal Palace, who missed a stoppage-time penalty, became only the second team to take points off Manchester City in th

