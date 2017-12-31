View Complete table of Premier League standings for the 2017-2018

Impasse between KPL and FKF still dominated season as 18 teams finally took part.
Gor Mahia charman Ambrose Rachier has called on the government to re-consider their stand on the 35 per cent tax on bett
Gor Mahia fraternity is mourning one famous and well known loyal follower of the team of many decades.
Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 18 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 13 Ra
Manchester United defender Ashley Young has been banned for three matches after his appeal over the suspension was rejec
West Brom at West Ham next, Arsenal host Chelsea
Impasse between KPL and FKF still dominated season as 18 teams finally took part.
Gor Mahia charman Ambrose Rachier has called on the government to re-consider their stand on the 35 per cent tax on bett
Gor Mahia fraternity is mourning one famous and well known loyal follower of the team of many decades.
Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 18 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 13 Ra
Manchester United defender Ashley Young has been banned for three matches after his appeal over the suspension was rejec
West Brom at West Ham next, Arsenal host Chelsea
Complete table of Premier League standings
Paul Pogba has called on Manchester United to "wake up" after a third straight draw over the Christmas period saw them s
Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher late in Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier Leagu
Crystal Palace, who missed a stoppage-time penalty, became only the second team to take points off Manchester City in th