Why players talk behind their hands

77

cupped hands to amplify their voices

Football stadiums are some of the loudest venues in the world.

The crowd noise at football games averages between 80 and 90 decibels. That, according to hearing experts, is already hovering around the "loud" and "extremely loud" range.

At these levels, crowd noise is considered a vital part of the game, and can affect the game by causing communication failures among players.

These communication failures can result in players cupping their hands around their mouth to make sure they are being heard.

However, some people believe that footballers talk behind their hands in order to whisper secrets to each other, but according to the Sun, players speaking to each other using their hands cupped has nothing to do with secrecy.