Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue offered job by Galatasary after revealing he was broke and suicidal

PHOTO: COURTESY

Galatasary have offered Emmanuel Eboue a coaching job after the former Arsenal defender revealed he had contemplated suicide.

Eboue who once ate life with a big spoon and drove expensive cars recently disclosed he had become broke after losing everything to his wife after a rough divorce.

The former Arsenal hero admitted he had seriously considered taking his own life after his financial crisis.

However Turkish giants Galatasary have given an academy coaching role to Eboue after the former footballer’s plight was highlighted.

Eboue, who played in the 2006 Champions League final for the Gunners against Barcelona is said to be delighted by the offer.