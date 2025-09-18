Why Ruto's affordable housing numbers do not add up

President William Ruto and Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki inspect the ongoing construction of the 4,566-unit Shauri Moyo B Affordable Housing Project in Kamukunji Constituency, Nairobi, earlier this year. [PCS]

Upon returning to the country from Ethiopia recently, President William Ruto, for the umpteenth time, defended the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

This time, he cited South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia as examples of how a country can catapult its economy through housing.