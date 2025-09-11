Cost of property on the rise as development projects take shape in Murang'a

Kenol town in Murang’a, near the Kenol–Marua dual carriageway, is attracting investors to the once-sleepy market centre founded by the late William Mbote. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Murang’a town was founded in the early 19th century as an administrative centre for the British administrators led by Francis Hall, who controlled the locality that extended from the Aberdare Ranges to Sagana in Kirinyaga County.

The colonial centre was located in a strategic hilly position, overlooking the Gaturi hills and Sagana river on the Eastern side.

Presently, Murang’a town is yet to achieve its potential after it was overtaken by Kenol market, which was established in early 2000 after it was confirmed that the Maragua district headquarters by the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

But for the past two years, some of the old buildings of the 1950s have been demolished and replaced with modern ones, which has given the town some relief.

The Municipal Manager Benard Mugo appreciates the support of the Municipality board for working with the community towards the development of the town.

“Through the support of the county government, the municipality has initiated various programmes that have enhanced garbage collection, control of storm water, among others,” said Mugo.

In matters of development, the lower parts of Kiharu, which include Kabirwa and Kabuta areas, have ample spaces for the establishment of industries and agricultural farms.

“We appreciate the smart cities programme that assisted in opening up areas within Mukuyu and Murang’a town, thus increasing opportunities,” said Mugo.

John Githae says the cost of land has also escalated by threefold, with the Murang’a University of Technology students supporting the small businesses in the retail shops and the eateries.

He adds that the majority of the residential houses are presently occupied by the students from the university, Kiharu Technical College and the KMTC.

“The major challenge facing the locality is the garbage collection owing to the influx of thousands of students in the town,” said Githae.