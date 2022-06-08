× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Video: Ruto's ex-classmate recounts adventure-filled primary school life

POLITICS
By Elvis Kosgei and Gideon Kangogo | Jun 8th 2022 | 1 min read

The silent villages in the Turbo constituency of Uasin Gishu County erupted into celebrations as Deputy President William Ruto was cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) last weekend.

At Sambut village just next to Kamoret, where the DP hails from, we find Truphosa Chebatip, 58, who studied in the same class as Ruto at primary school.

Chebatip recounts how their primary life was filled with so much adventure, hard work and perseverance in the tough situations that life had placed them in.

She said that during their early years, the DP was a polite and more of a reserved pupil. She stated that she was the school’s bell ringer, but the DP, who was in their early years silent, did not take up any responsibilities.

KEEP READING

She asked the DP to also consider meeting his classmates, most of who are still living in abject poverty.

