Why politicians are jostling for MCA job despite high turnover

Siaya County Assembly in session, August 29, 2019. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

In the pre-2010 constitutional dispensations, being a councillor in Kenya was not a job any sophisticated politician wanted to associated with.

It was largely seen as a role suitable for those who were quick to engage their brawn rather than their intelligence. For this reason, most council meetings were marked by fights and brawls among kanjuras.

However, since the role was designated as Member of the County Assembly (MCA), there has been a huge interest from politicians and professionals alike, including lawyers, doctors, educators and journalists, among others.

The high turnover witnessed in the local elections in 2017 appears not to have dissuaded those eyeing the coveted job.

In 2013 when the first election under the 2010 Constitution was held, the number of MCA aspirants was upwards of 40,000. In some wards such as Esise in Nyamira county boasted of 27 candidates.

However, of the 1,450 elected MCAs, only 376 secured reelection, meaning more than two thirds were kicked out by voters. In Nairobi, for instance, 62 of the elected 85 MCA were unsuccessful.

While hundreds of the current MCAs are seeking an “upgrade” by going for other seats such as MP and senator, an almost equal number are still comfortable with defending their seats.

It is true that almost all positions attracted bloodletting in the last elections, save for the presidency.

For instance, 24 of the 47 governors lost their seats, including in Nairobi where Dr Evans Kidero was convincingly defeated by then-Senator Mike Sonko.

In the National Assembly, only 111 of the 290 MPs were re-elected, representing 38 per cent of those who served in the 11th Parliament. This, in turn, means that three out of every five MPs lost their seats in the National Assembly. National Assembly, January 7, 2022. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Three MPs successfully contested for Senate seats. They are Imenti East’s Mithika Linturi, Kiharu’s Irungu Kang’ata and Nyando’s Fred Outa. Gideon Mung’aro and Hezron Awiti also contested in Kilifi and Mombasa respectively but were not successful. The former later landed an appointment as Lands Chief Administrative Secretary, a new position created to reward political losers, which has remained in place even after being annulled by the High Court.

Of the 47 pioneer Woman Representatives, 32 of them were floored by opponents, translating into four out of every five county Woman MPs or 80 per cent.

Five of them had contested for constituency seats with Mishi Mboko (Mombasa) and Aisha Jumwa (Kilifi) clinching the Likoni Malindi seats respectively.

In 2013, four MPs won their seats as independent candidates but only Patrick Musimba (Kibwezi West ) retained his in 2017 after Wesley Korir (Cherangany) and John Serut (Mt Elgon) lost. Gatobu Kinoti (Buuri) stayed out of the fray.

The high turnover was also witnessed in the Senate with only 14 out of the 35 senators who were defending their seats making a comeback.

Twelve senators had opted to go for governor with five of them going on to clinch the coveted slots.

They were Sonko, John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu).

Sonko has, however, since been impeached and his position taken over by Anne Kananu.

The question, however, remains: What is the allure of a position that in the old constitutional order was not highly regarded and was mostly associated with infamy such as frequent brawls, grabbing and general indiscipline? And, why is the same not replicated at the presidential election level?

Macharia Munene, a professor of History, says there is more interest in the lower levels of the political ladder because it is easier to capture seats in terms of money, time and resources that the presidential contest. Professor Macharia Munene during a past interview with 'KTN' at his home in Kahawa Sukari. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

“The rewards of success are also many and hence the stiff interest by many since few people can afford the billions needed for a presidential bid. Those who succeed have a big chance to recoup quickly without attracting adverse attention,” Prof Munene told The Nairobian.

On his part, Multimedia University journalism lecturer Kipkirui Kap Telwa notes the MCA has gained influence and prestige since it is now a resourced office just like that of MP and governor.

“The MP controls NGCDF and WNGAAF while the MCA, even in the absence of a ward development fund, has a lot of say on funds at that level compared to senator who has few jobs hence does not attract funds,” said Kap Telwa.

“Then, there is also a lot of money through kickbacks, plough backs and power. These are patrons of funds. They are seats worth fighting for,” he told The Standard.

Kap Telwa, who is also a lawyer, attributes the high turnover at the lower levels which is unlike the presidency to devolution of power and resources, which has reawakened ordinary Kenyans at the grassroots and led to more demands for accountability.

“Remember, there is now a requirement for public participation. Voters know what is to be done, by whom and when. Some have reached a point where they demand that their leaders lobby for more resources in terms of more and better infrastructure, jobs, funds, etc,” he said.

