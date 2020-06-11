× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Prepare for the fight of your life, Kalonzo tells Wanjigi

POLITICS
By Jacob Ng'etich and Erastus Mulwa | November 28th 2021

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and ODM Presidential aspirant Jimmi Wanjigi at AIC Daystar, Mavoko, Machakos County. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has cautioned ODM presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi to prepare for a stormy ride in his quest for the orange presidential ticket.

Kalonzo recounted his dramatic parting of ways with the party in 2007 and warned Wanjigi not to expect smooth nominations.

“You know what happened in 2007, we parted ways acrimoniously over the running of the party, so brace yourself for tough times, the ride will not be smooth,” said Kalonzo.

At the same time, Kalonzo said there was need for democracy in political parties.

But Wanjigi stood his ground and said that he would run for the ticket.

“The party does not belong to any individual, and we must have a fair and democratic contest,” said Wanjigi.

Wanjigi reiterated his demand to party leader Raila Odinga to ensure the party carries out free and fair nominations.

Speaking in Lukenya, Machakos, where the two attended a church fundraiser, Kalonzo said he was not ready to play second fiddle to Raila.

He said the coming elections will be highly contested and urged leaders from Ukambani to remain united under the Wiper party.

Wanjigi opposed the ODM’s calls for use of consensus to pick its candidates instead of party primaries and insisted that the move will stifle democracy.

“We cannot compromise on democracy in ODM, we will go to Kasarani and compete and have the best candidate win the contest for the ODM flag bearer seat, I will not back down,” said Wanjigi.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM Presidential aspirant Jimmi Wanjigi at AIC Daystar, November 28, 2021. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

Wanjigi who was the chief guest in the fundraiser helped raise Sh2.1 million, with a personal contribution of Sh800,000.

Meanwhile, Wanjigi said he is the one who had asked Kalonzo to give Raila a chance in 2017, on the promise that  Raila would support Kalonzo in the next polls. 

“Raila shook hands with Kalonzo and agreed that it was his last chance and from there he would support Kalonzo. In 2022 it cannot be about Raila, we must move on, the right-minded must come together,” said Wanjigi.

He called on the youth to vie for various political seats in the 2022 elections. 

The businessman said if elected president he will use his business acumen to run the country and ensure the economy grows as it used to during retired President Mwai Kibaki’s era.

“I understand economics. When elected, I intend to double our national output and GDP,” said Wanjigi.

He dismissed Deputy President William Ruto and Raila’s social welfare plans terming them mere rhetoric’s meant to hoodwink voters.

“These wheelbarrow antics and Sh6,000 handout economics are nothing but empty promises. They do not make economic sense and cannot progress the nation,” Wanjigi said.

