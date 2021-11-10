Police: DP Ruto had been warned to avoid Kondele over tension

Deputy President William Ruto in Kondele, Kisumu, on November 10, 2021. [Harold Odhiambo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto reportedly received intelligence to avoid parts of Kisumu over tension.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said the tension was due to dispute over the distribution of campaign funds.

A crowd has disrupted Deputy President William Ruto’s Wednesday tour of Kondele Ward in Kisumu Central Sub-County. Ruto is in Kisumu to sell his presidential agenda.

As he passed through Kondele, some youth pelted his convoy with stones. Police officers in at least four Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles were deployed to the scene to restore normalcy.

When Ruto was addressing the crowd from his vehicle’s sunroof, a section of rowdy youth then started heckling him. The DP was forced to cut short his speech which had lasted barely five minutes.

Shioso said Ruto's team was warned and asked to skip Kondele during the Nyanza tour.

"During the rally, violence erupted amongst the local agitated groups who engaged in stone-throwing and other unruly behaviour," he added.

Police responded promptly to contain the situation and provide security to Ruto, his entourage, the public, and property, in the process, tear gas was discharged.

DP Ruto left the scene and no injuries were reported, but some vehicles were destroyed.

Ruto had earlier made successful addresses on Obote Road and Jua Kali in Kisumu Central.

In his speech, the DP urged the residents to vote for him in the 2022 presidential election, saying he was the best bet to economically elevate the low and middle-income earners in the country.

