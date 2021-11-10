× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Police: DP Ruto had been warned to avoid Kondele over tension

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | November 10th 2021

Deputy President William Ruto in Kondele, Kisumu, on November 10, 2021. [Harold Odhiambo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto reportedly received intelligence to avoid parts of Kisumu over tension.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said the tension was due to dispute over the distribution of campaign funds.

A crowd has disrupted Deputy President William Ruto’s Wednesday tour of Kondele Ward in Kisumu Central Sub-County. Ruto is in Kisumu to sell his presidential agenda. 

KEEP READING

 Political parties shouldn’t be tribe-based – DP William Ruto

 Youth stone DP William Ruto's motorcade in Kisumu

 Inside Nyanza’s fight against sickle cell

 Ruto allies warn OKA principals against being coerced to back Raila

As he passed through Kondele, some youth pelted his convoy with stones. Police officers in at least four Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles were deployed to the scene to restore normalcy.

When Ruto was addressing the crowd from his vehicle’s sunroof, a section of rowdy youth then started heckling him. The DP was forced to cut short his speech which had lasted barely five minutes.

Shioso said Ruto's team was warned and asked to skip Kondele during the Nyanza tour.

"During the rally, violence erupted amongst the local agitated groups who engaged in stone-throwing and other unruly behaviour," he added.

Police responded promptly to contain the situation and provide security to Ruto, his entourage, the public, and property, in the process, tear gas was discharged.

DP Ruto left the scene and no injuries were reported, but some vehicles were destroyed.

Ruto had earlier made successful addresses on Obote Road and Jua Kali in Kisumu Central.

In his speech, the DP urged the residents to vote for him in the 2022 presidential election, saying he was the best bet to economically elevate the low and middle-income earners in the country.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nyanza clergy speak on Covid-19 guidelines imposed on the 13 counties

Government to take stringent measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Lake region

Raila and Kalonzo's unity plot ahead of 2022 general elections | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo reacts to Sh6.5 million leaked payslip
The leaked document shows that Nyaribo received a gross pay of Sh924,000 for September 2021 alongside unspecified arrears of Sh5.6 million.
5.75 million Kenyans vaccinated against Covid-19 so far
In the last 24 hours, no new deaths were recorded, with the death toll standing at 5,314.

MOST READ

Ntalami goes public on their breakup with Makena over alleged cheating
Ntalami goes public on their breakup with Makena over alleged cheating

RELATIONSHIPS

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Political parties shouldn’t be tribe-based – DP William Ruto

By Winfrey Owino | 3 hours ago

Political parties shouldn’t be tribe-based – DP William Ruto
Musalia Mudavadi: I will go all the way to the ballot

By Jacob Ng'etich | 12 hours ago

Musalia Mudavadi: I will go all the way to the ballot
Kalonzo Musyoka promises free education if elected

By Allan Mungai | 17 hours ago

Kalonzo Musyoka promises free education if elected
Prepare to accept next year's poll results, Raila allies now tell Ruto

By Moses Nyamori | 17 hours ago

Prepare to accept next year's poll results, Raila allies now tell Ruto

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC