What way Mt Kenya? Governors differ on presidential candidate

POLITICS
By Ndungu Gachane | November 1st 2021
Governors James Nyoro(Kiambu), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) and Laikipia Deputy Governor John Nwaniki converse Francis Kimemia at St Benedict Kiamuiru Catholic Church during the funeral for Mary Njeri Wanjohi, mother in law to Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, October 28, 2021. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

As Mt Kenya jostles on the political way forward, some governors have differed on how to approach next year's General Election.

While about seven governors from the region have endorsed ODM leader's Raila Odinga's Presidential bid, one governor has joined Deputy President William Ruto's bid while another is vying for President.

The seven are James Nyoro (Kiambu) Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) Muthomi Njoki (Tharaka Nithi) Martin Wambora (Embu) Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) who have accompanied Raila in his tour in the region.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru is supporting Ruto's bid for State House, Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has announced that he will be vying for President while Nyeri Governor has given the clearest indication that he might support a presidential candidate from the region.

At a burial function of Mary Njeri mother-in-law to governor Kimemia on Saturday, Kahiga differed with his Kiambu counterpart who had urged the region to reflect and wait for God's intervention.

KEEP READING

 Lawmakers now seek to allow use of nicknames on the ballot paper

 Elders, politicians: Genuine blessings or milch cow affairs?

 It costs one up to Sh500,000 for an elaborate kaya anointing ceremony

 Becoming a kaya elder is no mean feat

Nyoro urged leaders to keep aside their political interests and look at what is good for the region.

"What we are looking for is what is good for the region not what is good for individuals when we speak, we are evaluating what is good for the community," he said.

Last week, Nyoro hosted Raila in Kiambu and told locals that he would create an enabling environment for businesses and that he was good for the country.

 Kahiga rubbished Nyoro's sentiments at the burial ceremony held at St Benedict Kiamuiru Catholic Church saying the region had enough votes and able presidential candidates to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"The mountain should not be boxed to support a candidate with a whopping 8 million votes. Nyoro may speak whatever he wishes because they have produced two Presidents," Kahiga said referring to the founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said there are leaders from Mt Kenya region such as Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria who has his Usawa Kwa Wote party and has declared a bid for the presidency.

Muriithi called on leaders to have tolerance as the country approaches an electioneering period and invited aspirants to adhere to democracy which he said entails competition on ideologies and not mudslinging.

"Without tolerance, democracy can't thrive. Let us tolerate each other and examine who means well for our future," Muriithi said.

Nyandarua Governor urged leaders to remain calm and wait for the president's guidance on next year's polls saying there was a need for leaders to respect the president.

