Mwanga factor returns to haunt Senator James Orengo's quest
POLITICS
By Olivia Odhiambo | July 25th 2021
The entry of Siaya Senator James Orengo in the race to succeed Governor Cornel Rasanga has sparked fierce political rivalry with the ghost of 2007 botched nominations for the Ugenya parliamentary seat resurfacing.
Last week, Orengo declared that he will leave national politics and go for the governor's seat, and ended a long period of speculation among residents.
"I have run around this world and especially this country. I have even been imprisoned, from Siaya to Naivasha and even Kamiti prison in Nairobi. I have done a lot of national politics and I believe it's time I returned home to work from here," he said.
KEEP READING
Gem fuel tanker explosion victims' families to get Sh50,000 each
Flag-loving MPs are let down by lack of quorum
Orengo, Owino clash over Siaya gubernatorial race
Orengo said Siaya has a big name where political bigwigs like the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Raila Odinga come from, and deserves to be ahead of all counties, with devolution being their brainchild.
"We want our people to benefit from devolution. Once parents struggle to educate their children, they must get returns from them and not languish in poverty because the children are unemployed. Together, we must grow Siaya," he said.
But immediately Orengo threw his hat into the ring, former National Police Service spokesperson Charles Owino termed his candidature a betrayal to Raila's State House bid.
Owino, who spoke at a funeral in Ugenya yesterday, said it was laughable that Orengo, a national politician who is supposed to play a key role in Raila's campaigns ahead of next year's polls, was also interested in Siaya governor's seat.
He said Orengo had never struggled to be elected and has been getting his victory on a silver platter. Owino revisited ODM nominations in 2007, where Orengo lost to one Stephen Mwanga, but was later given the party ticket.
"Orengo has never won a real contest, he takes advantage of dropping Raila's name to be elected. In 2007, he got a rude shock and was saved by the party when Mwanga beat him. In this race, he will get a similar thrashing," he said.
During the nominations in 2007, Mwanga got 7,000 votes against Orengo's 4,000 in a fiercely contested battle.
RELATED VIDEOS
Siasa za BBI: Seneta James Orengo asema ana uhakika wa kura ya maamuzi itapigwa kuhusu ripoti ya BBI
Orengo Under Siege: Senator Orengo under fire for his BBI stance of wanting the BBI bill amended
Gem of Siaya: Colonial chief who could flog parents for not taking their children to school
We can’t talk about judicial independence yet we bully Chief Justice at slightest opportunityAs it has been pointed out before on this page, we need to give the new CJ time to do things her way as long as they do not contravene the law.
Tokyo Notebook Day 2: Kenyan colours are hot cake in TokyoMany Kenyans don’t care much about products that have the colours of the national flag.
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth