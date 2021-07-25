Mwanga factor returns to haunt Senator James Orengo's quest

Siaya Senator James Orengo lost Stephen Mwanga (right) in 2007. [File, Standard]

The entry of Siaya Senator James Orengo in the race to succeed Governor Cornel Rasanga has sparked fierce political rivalry with the ghost of 2007 botched nominations for the Ugenya parliamentary seat resurfacing.

Last week, Orengo declared that he will leave national politics and go for the governor's seat, and ended a long period of speculation among residents.

"I have run around this world and especially this country. I have even been imprisoned, from Siaya to Naivasha and even Kamiti prison in Nairobi. I have done a lot of national politics and I believe it's time I returned home to work from here," he said.

Orengo said Siaya has a big name where political bigwigs like the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Raila Odinga come from, and deserves to be ahead of all counties, with devolution being their brainchild.

"We want our people to benefit from devolution. Once parents struggle to educate their children, they must get returns from them and not languish in poverty because the children are unemployed. Together, we must grow Siaya," he said. Siaya senator James Orengo. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

But immediately Orengo threw his hat into the ring, former National Police Service spokesperson Charles Owino termed his candidature a betrayal to Raila's State House bid.

Owino, who spoke at a funeral in Ugenya yesterday, said it was laughable that Orengo, a national politician who is supposed to play a key role in Raila's campaigns ahead of next year's polls, was also interested in Siaya governor's seat. Siaya senator James Orengo. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

He said Orengo had never struggled to be elected and has been getting his victory on a silver platter. Owino revisited ODM nominations in 2007, where Orengo lost to one Stephen Mwanga, but was later given the party ticket.

"Orengo has never won a real contest, he takes advantage of dropping Raila's name to be elected. In 2007, he got a rude shock and was saved by the party when Mwanga beat him. In this race, he will get a similar thrashing," he said.

During the nominations in 2007, Mwanga got 7,000 votes against Orengo's 4,000 in a fiercely contested battle.

