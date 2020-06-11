×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

It is ANC's Peter Nabulindo for Matungu

By Brian Kisanji | March 5th 2021 at 06:07:04 GMT +0300

ANC party candidate Peter Nabulindo has won the Matungu by-election, beating 14 other aspirants. However, the electoral agency is yet to officially announce the results.

Nabulindo garnered 14,260 votes trouncing his closest challenger, David Were of Orange Democratic Movement who got 10,565 votes.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate is third with 5,513 votes while Independent candidate Bernard Wakoli came in fourth with 1,536.

The results are as displayed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), however, there is still ongoing verification.

Read More

Returning Officer John Kirui and his team are currently going through the results for verification.

All the 116 polling stations have presented their results at the tallying centre at Bulimbo primary school.

The race was hotly contested among 15 candidates.

Earlier, voting had been rocked by chaos and bribery claims over alleged election malpractice.

The race was considered a three-horse race between ANC, UDA and ODM.

Other candidates in the race like Charles Kasamani (United Democratic Party) had 120, Paul Achayo of Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) 121 and Faida Auma (Maendeleo Chap Chap) 221.

Independents candidates were; Christabel Jane Murunga with 365, Eugene Murunga Ambwere 78, Gregory Atoko 101, Kevin Borry Nectus 15, Wilberforce Lutta 87, Athman Wangara 200, Anzelimo Kongoti 36 and Samuel Munyekenye 324.

Related Topics
Peter Nabulindo David Were UDA Matungu By-election
Share this story
Previous article
Mount goal earns Chelsea victory at toothless Liverpool
Next article
Jubilee, UDA win seat each in Nakuru by-elections

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Jubilee doing well in Hell’s Gate as UDA takes early lead in London
Jubilee doing well in Hell’s Gate as UDA takes early lead in London

LATEST STORIES

I transform people’s homes with juicy potted plants
I transform people’s homes with juicy potted plants

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

4 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

10 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Julius Chepkwony 9 hours ago
Costly project that divides Kenyans

Costly project that divides Kenyans

Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago
Masks new headache in exam cheating

Masks new headache in exam cheating

Augustine Oduor 9 hours ago
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 17 hours ago

More stories

ANC’S Nabulindo wins Matungu by-election

By Brian Kisanji
ANC’S Nabulindo wins Matungu by-election

Easy win for Jubilee in Huruma ward by-election

By Fred Kibor
Easy win for Jubilee in Huruma ward by-election

Let’s meet at ODM primaries, Joho tells Raila

By Patrick Beja
Let’s meet at ODM primaries, Joho tells Raila

UDA wins in London ward by-election

By Standard Team
UDA wins in London ward by-election

MPs seek to expedite BBI Bill ahead of vote in June

By Moses Nyamori and Jacob Ngetich
MPs seek to expedite BBI Bill ahead of vote in June

DP says BBI should not split nation

By Robert Kiplagat
DP says BBI should not split nation

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.