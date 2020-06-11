It is ANC's Peter Nabulindo for Matungu

ANC party candidate Peter Nabulindo has won the Matungu by-election, beating 14 other aspirants. However, the electoral agency is yet to officially announce the results.

Nabulindo garnered 14,260 votes trouncing his closest challenger, David Were of Orange Democratic Movement who got 10,565 votes.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate is third with 5,513 votes while Independent candidate Bernard Wakoli came in fourth with 1,536.

The results are as displayed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), however, there is still ongoing verification.

Read More

Returning Officer John Kirui and his team are currently going through the results for verification.

All the 116 polling stations have presented their results at the tallying centre at Bulimbo primary school.

The race was hotly contested among 15 candidates.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Earlier, voting had been rocked by chaos and bribery claims over alleged election malpractice.

The race was considered a three-horse race between ANC, UDA and ODM.

Other candidates in the race like Charles Kasamani (United Democratic Party) had 120, Paul Achayo of Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) 121 and Faida Auma (Maendeleo Chap Chap) 221.

Independents candidates were; Christabel Jane Murunga with 365, Eugene Murunga Ambwere 78, Gregory Atoko 101, Kevin Borry Nectus 15, Wilberforce Lutta 87, Athman Wangara 200, Anzelimo Kongoti 36 and Samuel Munyekenye 324.