Mukhisa Kituyi: BBI is not the answer to Kenya's problems

The Building Bridges Initiative will not solve Kenya’s current problems, former UNCTAD secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi (pictured) has said.

Speaking on a local television station on Sunday night, he said calls for a referendum are not what Kenya needs at the moment.

Kituyi, who resigned from his UN job six months before his term ended, has declared interest in the 2022 presidency race.

He said the country’s focus should be on post-Covid recovery, improving regional markets to boost business – all which cannot wait for a referendum.

The former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development chief added that the divisive rhetoric being witnessed in the run-up to the general poll should be discouraged.

He especially discouraged those propagating the Hustler-Dynasty narrative, which he said does not define the country's politics.

Kituyi has said he is ready for a bumpy ride ahead of next year’s poll, but adding that it is time for alternative politics and he is ready for change.

He criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, whom he said are doing little to tone down the rising political temperatures.

Kituyi said it is time for purposeful politics.

Questioned on claims that he is someone’s project, he denied, adding that he has a chance to implement solutions that will address unemployment and corruption, should he win the presidency.

