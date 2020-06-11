Raila says DP is not among liberators

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses party women league members at the Galaxy Resort in Kajiado County on Thursday, October 08, 2020, during their meeting. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto's hustler narrative, saying the DP is not among Kenya's liberators.

He criticised the DP's donation of wheelbarrows to youths even as he called on Kenyans to focus on a collective fight against corruption.

At the same time, Raila who spoke in Kitengela town where he attended an ODM women's league meeting yesterday, warned churches and mosques against being used as avenues to cleanse alleged proceeds of corruption by allowing some donations.

“Corruption must end. We know those who continue to misuse public funds. Our churches and mosques should not allow themselves to be used to cleanse corruption and blood money,” said Raila.

He added: “When we were championing for the second liberation, they were blocking reforms. We know them. The much-needed reforms to end to tribalism, divisive elections and ensure the economy is growing cannot be brought by hypocrites.”

"While countries such as South Korea are now in the league of developed countries, Kenya is still competing with some of the most corrupt countries in the world. We have more eaters than chefs as far as the making of the national cake is concerned."

Ruto has maintained he will not stop supporting religious organisations and will continue with his youth empowerment activities despite the criticism that has greeted his philanthropic activities.

He has repeatedly said those opposed to what he is doing are idle and should also find something to do instead of criticising him.

“It is time for a change, time to talk and walk the hustler narrative. Let us not talk about sharing power but for empowering our people. Let's talk about creating jobs for our people. This wheelbarrow conversation will continue,” Ruto said recently.

But Raila said his party would bring salvation to Kenyans. "There are people who have been in government for seven years and failed to deliver their promises to people. They are now dishing out wheelbarrows and carts to the same youth they promised millions of jobs," said Raila.