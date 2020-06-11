×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Race to fill Uhuru shoes in Mt Kenya kicks off

By Wainaina Ndung’u | September 27th 2020 at 10:04:00 GMT +0300

Key Mount Kenya leaders are positioning themselves to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s political kingpin with the head of State is set to retire in 2022.

The cast of hopefuls are reportedly strategising on how they will use the anticipated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum to build a rich profile.

Among those who have come out openly is former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth who continues to meet region’s grassroots leaders mostly behind closed doors. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe is equally milking the privilege of his office to establish a foothold on the vote rich region and last weekend he represented Uhuru in the Akorino church annual meeting.

Kagwe has, of course, taken full advantage of the Covid-19 briefings to create a national posture.

His Agriculture and Livestock counterpart Peter Munya on the other hand has been making extensive visits in the area to champion what is at the heart of majority voters: tea industry reforms.

The lobbying has taken him to Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri where he has bagged support from the Democratic Party (DP) members.

Munya has also been combing his Meru backyard almost every weekend since the president sent the Cabinet on recess and has so far addressed rallies in Meru and neighbouring Tharaka Nithi.

There is also former CS Mwangi Kiunjuri who is believed to be keen to build liaisons in Murang’a and Kiambu counties.

Former Naivasha MP John Mututho who has been vocal on the the issues affecting the region and has been involved in unity talks among the Mt Kenya leaders is also seen as a potential Uhuru replacement, but it is Kenneth who is arguably most visible.

Kenneth’s political allies such as Mathioya MP Peter Kimari think he has gained significant political mileage in the last few months after winning tactical backing from key groupings.

On Friday, he met elders and spiritual leaders of the Kikuyu community at their shrine near Narumoru Township in Nyeri. The elders said they only endorsed the former Assistant Minister as the Agikuyu cultural ambassador, but some observers read politics.

Total confidence

“Kenneth has won wide approval from national peers and his people of Mt Kenya have in the last few months clearly indicated he is far ahead of the competion,” said Linford Mutembei who chairs the Mt Kenya Youth Caucus. Mutembei said Kenneth’s main advantage over rivals was that he enjoyed confidence of national leaders such as the president, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Amani Nation Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

But his critics argue that he may not be able to command the region support as he bears the tag of “spoiler” having stood against President Kenyatta in 2013. “I think Kenneth needs to work hard to change his political image altogether. He has always disappeared from the political scene only to re-emerge at the last minute,” said Geoffrey Wahome, a resident of Nyeri.

Vocal Nyeri MCA Kiruga Thuku, however, thought it was foolhardy for the region to purport to look for a kingpin yet Uhuru was still in charge.

“We should support President Uhuru until his last day in office then we can talk about his replacement. Anyone arrogating himself such a position may be shocked,” said Thuku. Few weeks ago, Kenneth was also endorsed by the Murang’a Council of Eminent Persons, the elders group that comprises of such figures as former Equity Bank chairman Peter Munga, Royal Media Services owner SK Macharia and chaired by real estate developer and Kenyatta 1 era Permanent Secretary Joe Kibe.

The council which was meeting at a hotel in Kiambu with all but three of Murang’a county’s nine MPs is said to have agreed to back his bid for a national position.

Related Topics
Succession politics Elections 2022 Mt Kenya Politics Uhuru Kenyatta
Share this story
Previous article
Lithuanian port caught in Belarus crossfire
Next article
Tributes pour in for KTN news director killed in road accident

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tributes pour in for KTN news director killed in road accident
Tributes pour in for KTN news director killed in road accident

LATEST STORIES

My night classes with Uhuru made him a wordsmith
My night classes with Uhuru made him a wordsmith

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My night classes with Uhuru made him a wordsmith

My night classes with Uhuru made him a wordsmith
Amos Kareithi 9 minutes ago
Tips for a financial self-care routine

Tips for a financial self-care routine
Pauline Muindi 36 minutes ago
Five changes in a child you should pay attention to

Five changes in a child you should pay attention to
Lolita Bunde 36 minutes ago
Stereotypes are not harmless, root them out

Stereotypes are not harmless, root them out
Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago

Read More

Huduma Namba is now the new 2022 battle cry

Politics

Huduma Namba is now the new 2022 battle cry

Huduma Namba is now the new 2022 battle cry

ODM gives Raila consent to take on DP for 2022 duel

Politics

ODM gives Raila consent to take on DP for 2022 duel

ODM gives Raila consent to take on DP for 2022 duel

Kanu eyes Raila’s backyard in latest recruitment drive

Politics

Kanu eyes Raila’s backyard in latest recruitment drive

Kanu eyes Raila’s backyard in latest recruitment drive

Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee

Politics

Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee

Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.