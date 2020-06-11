DP Ruto allies wary of Huduma Namba registration

DP William Ruto addresses residents of Ilbisil on his way to attend the Maparasha Olchoro Oibor for Olngesher Lool Ilmerishe ceremony of the Matapato clan in Kajiado County. [Charles Kimani, DPPS]

A section of Jubilee MPs has claimed that there is a scheme to politically manipulate data in the Huduma Namba system as the country heads to the 2022 polls.

The legislators, who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto, claimed an expatriate had been procured privately to steer the second phase of the programming and they fear the process was ill-conceived.

“Why is the National Intelligence Service (NIS) being involved in the proposed registration rather than the parent ministry?” posed Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa stated the country could not continue losing money during the tough economic times.

“A lot of money was used in the first phase of Huduma Namba registration. We cannot be losing money to projects that are of no value to the common man,” he said.

The MPs spoke on Thursday in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto during the Olngesher Lool Ilmerishie ceremony of the Matapato clan of the Maasai community.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said they (Tangatanga) would not allow another scandal to happen in the country in the name of the registration of the people.

“Huduma Namba programming is a shadowy criminal activities being carried out by leaders who do not have the interest of this country at heart,” he noted, adding that the programme was in preparation for the rigging of the 2022 elections.

His sentiments were supported by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali who said Kenyans would want to know what happened to the first phase of registration.

“Share with Kenyans the outcome of the first phase, and how much was used. It is obvious the first one flopped. So, why do we need another one?" posed Jumwa.