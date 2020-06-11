×
Kanu opens Kisumu office as officials begin grassroots mobilisation

By Harold Odhiambo | September 19th 2020 at 02:46:00 GMT +0300

Kanu Kisumu youth members led by Uasin Gishu Vice-chairman Kephas Ochieng after the opening of the Kisumu office to strengthen the party in the region ahead of 2020 polls. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Kanu has opened a new office in Kisumu as it seeks to strengthen itself and fortify its grassroots support ahead of the 2022 general election.

The creation of the office comes as local officials began a drive to woo supporters to join the party and strengthen a support base for Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

The efforts are also part of a wider scheme to position the party to challenge the presidency with several supporters lauding the move.

The office is located next to Nyamasaria on the Kisumu-Nairobi Road and will serve several supporters of the party from the lakeside city.

Yesterday, party officials led by the vice-chairperson for Uasin Gishu county Kephas Ochieng told The Standard that the party is working against the clock to ensure that Gideon clinches the presidency.

Ochieng said that the party has embarked on several initiatives to ensure Gideon clinches the presidency in 2022. Part of the efforts includes an online membership drive to woo new members.

“We are firmly behind Gideon and the creation of the Kisumu office is part of the efforts to build support for him,” said Ochieng.

He said the party is also seeking to fortify its support base in Western Kenya by creating an office in Vihiga County which will be used to mobilise support.

The officials also threw their weight behind the Building Bridges Initiative adding that they will support it.

Dan Machar, Kisumu County chairman, said the establishment of an office in Kisumu is an important move in helping strengthen the party.

“We will use the office to help us register new members and mobilise support in the region,” said Machar.

Machar said that the party is mobilising support to ensure it clinches a number of seats in the counties in the next general election.

Although ODM is the dominant party in Kisumu, the creation of the new office is set to be a game-changer with party officials optimistic that they will woo new supporters.

“Our party leader Gideon will be on the ballot in 2022 and we want to prepare the party to support his presidential bid,” said Machar.

