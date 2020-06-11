Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi (centre)appears before a Nakuru court for a bail hearing. [Standard]

A court in Nakuru has allowed police to detain Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi for seven more days to allow the police time to conclude investigations.

The MP. who has been in police custody since Sunday' is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo was also expected to rule on his bail application today.

Speaking to KTN News earlier on Wednesday, members of Sudi's defense team said that Sudi 3was healthy and back on his feet.

Sudi faces five offences ranging from hate speech to resisting arrest.

Police had sought the court’s permission to detain Mr Sudi for 14 more days to investigate the five counts levelled against him.

In an application filed before the court on Monday afternoon, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) through an affidavit sworn by Inspector of Police James Akello, said it is investigating Sudi on the five offences.

“The suspect is being investigated on the offences of hate speech contrary to section 13(1) (a) of the NCIC Act of 2008, assault of police officer contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act of 2011, Offensive conduct contrary to section 94(1) of the Penal Code, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition contrary to section 89(1) of the penal code and resisting arrest contrary to section 103(a) of the National Police Service Act,” the application read.

The Kapsaret MP is being represented by a 15-lawyer-defense team led by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Sudi presented himself to the police on Sunday in Eldoret, after which he was flown to Nakuru County to record his statement.

He has so far spent two nights in police custody.

He now faces trouble for making remarks deemed abusive and reckless towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family recently, to which he vowed not to apologise.