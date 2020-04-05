';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ODM to hold a crisis meeting after failing to kick out governor

By Kepher Otieno | September 12th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Governor Okoth Obado.
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has now summoned MCAs from Migori County and county party officials after Governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment motion failed to kick off.

Yesterday, party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, in a communication to the county party leadership, demanded a crisis meeting on Saturday. This is after Speaker Boaz Okoth adjourned assembly sessions three times, delaying the start of the impeachment process.

Okoth had earlier complained that his life was in danger after his security was withdrawn and moments later, his home in Nyikendo attacked.

ODM unhappy

SEE ALSO: Legislator with gift of the gab who relishes political controversy

“The branch delegates and National Executive officials will meet in Migori today,’’ Sifuna said. He insisted that the party was serious with the impeachment motion and will de-whip MCAs who fail to toe the party line.

The Migori Assembly resumes sittings next Tuesday. Migori County ODM branch secretary Jossy Olala confirmed receipt of the party communication and sent out invitation letters to branch officials to prepare for the meeting.

“We have invited all ward reps, 10 party officials from constituency branches and wards for the urgent meeting on Saturday,’’ said Olala. South Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba, his Central Sakwa counterpart Gerishon Owii, Nominated MCAs Mary Odiga and Rose Liguse also confirmed receiving the party invite.

“We have been asked to reach out to all our members in the wards and mobilise them to turn up for the urgent meeting,’’ said Omamba.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, and a number of MPs who hold leadership positions in the party will also attend. The meeting comes hot on the heels of the current political tribulations bedeviling Obado, who has vowed to fight his ouster bid to the bitter end.

SEE ALSO: Governor Obado: My loyalty to ODM unbowed

Obado has presently retreated to a SDA camp meeting behind his home in Rapogi. He has continually maintained that impeaching him was a rushed and ill-informed decision.

Sources confided to The Standard that the party was unhappy with what it perceives to be a well orchestrated scheme to delay the impeachment.

On Tuesday, when the assembly resumed session after a one-month recess, Okoth adjourned sittings on grounds that Covid-19 social distancing rules were being disregarded.

On Wednesday, the Speaker resumed sessions but again adjourned, this time claiming that his life was in danger after his home was attacked.

“I am not sure why some people are up to political mischief,’’ the Speaker said while announcing the adjournment.

SEE ALSO: Obado impeachment motion flops again, speaker claims life is in danger

Sources revealed that party officials will be informed of the progress of the ouster motion and MCAs who refuse to toe the party line will have rules on disciplinary action spelt out for them.

“These are extra-ordinary times which call for extra-ordinary measures. You cannot go against the wishes of your sponsor party. You must demonstrate absolute loyalty,’’ said Omamba.

Obado and Okoth have been close associates for the last seven years. Obado’s three security officers manning his homes in Rapogi and Migori have been recalled. A police constable attached to Okoth was also recalled.

Migori County Police Commander Manaseh Musyoka and County Commissioner Boaz Cherotich who chairs the county security team termed the security withdrawal as ‘normal operations’. 

“There is nothing sinister in that move. The government is just reviewing security provisions and maintaining a lean staff around the leaders,’’ said Cherotich. Obado has termed the security withdraw as part of a wider scheme to intimidate him. 

The court has barred him from accessing his office until his Sh73 million case is dispensed with. He is currently out on bail. ODM wants him impeached on grounds that his case borders on economic crimes, which defies the laws of natural justice and dictates of the party.

Leadership failure

Obado and Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko traded barbs on Thursday over who is to blame for the planned impeachment motion. While Ayacko distanced himself from it saying Obado should own up to his mistakes, the governor slammed the senator for pushing for his downfall.

“I know that there are some individuals both here in Migori and in my party who want to see me impeached. Let them go on,’’ Obado said.

A number of MPs have also weighed in on the ouster motion. Tom Odege (Nyatike), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Pamela Odhiambo (Woman Rep), Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati, as well as Suna East and West MPs Junet Mohamed and Peter Masara have called on Obado to face his mistakes.

The leaders said accountability, if approached correctly, would have allowed the governor and his team to produce positive results in terms of county development. “Being an accountable leader takes courage and honesty for one to triumph. This is what many expected from Obado, but he has let the people of Migori down,” claimed Odege, who declared “Obado must go!”

Related Topics
ODM Okoth Obado Speaker Boaz Okoth
Share this story
Previous article
Pregnancy made me hate my husband's voice, cooking
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Outrage over MP's utterances against Uhuru and First Family
Outrage over MP's utterances against Uhuru and First Family

LATEST STORIES

Raila to DP: It’s phoney of you to oppose BBI reforms
Raila to DP: It’s phoney of you to oppose BBI reforms

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Irony of 600,000 jobs that jobless youth can’t hack

Irony of 600,000 jobs that jobless youth can’t hack
Dominic Omondi 47 minutes ago
Six months on, what the ‘new normal’ means for brand advertising and media

Six months on, what the ‘new normal’ means for brand advertising and media
Carole Kimutai 8 hours ago
Magufuli vs Lissu: What it takes to stop a political bulldozer

Magufuli vs Lissu: What it takes to stop a political bulldozer
Amos Kareithi 15 hours ago
Queer art for ‘peculiar’ peeps

Queer art for ‘peculiar’ peeps
Tony Mochama 18 hours ago

Read More

Stop insulting Baba on Twitter, ODM MP tells Murkomen

Politics

Stop insulting Baba on Twitter, ODM MP tells Murkomen

'Murkomen needs anger counsellor after losing Senate post'
Uhuru: Keep off my mother

Politics

Uhuru: Keep off my mother

President Uhuru fights for his mother
Raila: Ruto's alliance with church is unholy

Politics

Raila: Ruto's alliance with church is unholy

Raila accuses DP Ruto abetting graft
Blow to former MPs as Uhuru rejects Sh100,000 pension

Politics

Blow to former MPs as Uhuru rejects Sh100,000 pension

Blow to former MPs as Uhuru rejects Sh100,000 pension
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.