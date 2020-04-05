ODM to hold a crisis meeting after failing to kick out governor

Governor Okoth Obado.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has now summoned MCAs from Migori County and county party officials after Governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment motion failed to kick off. Yesterday, party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, in a communication to the county party leadership, demanded a crisis meeting on Saturday. This is after Speaker Boaz Okoth adjourned assembly sessions three times, delaying the start of the impeachment process. Okoth had earlier complained that his life was in danger after his security was withdrawn and moments later, his home in Nyikendo attacked.

SEE ALSO: Legislator with gift of the gab who relishes political controversy

“The branch delegates and National Executive officials will meet in Migori today,’’ Sifuna said. He insisted that the party was serious with the impeachment motion and will de-whip MCAs who fail to toe the party line. The Migori Assembly resumes sittings next Tuesday. Migori County ODM branch secretary Jossy Olala confirmed receipt of the party communication and sent out invitation letters to branch officials to prepare for the meeting. “We have invited all ward reps, 10 party officials from constituency branches and wards for the urgent meeting on Saturday,’’ said Olala. South Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba, his Central Sakwa counterpart Gerishon Owii, Nominated MCAs Mary Odiga and Rose Liguse also confirmed receiving the party invite. “We have been asked to reach out to all our members in the wards and mobilise them to turn up for the urgent meeting,’’ said Omamba.ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen, and a number of MPs who hold leadership positions in the party will also attend. The meeting comes hot on the heels of the current political tribulations bedeviling Obado, who has vowed to fight his ouster bid to the bitter end.

SEE ALSO: Governor Obado: My loyalty to ODM unbowed

Obado has presently retreated to a SDA camp meeting behind his home in Rapogi. He has continually maintained that impeaching him was a rushed and ill-informed decision. Sources confided to The Standard that the party was unhappy with what it perceives to be a well orchestrated scheme to delay the impeachment. On Tuesday, when the assembly resumed session after a one-month recess, Okoth adjourned sittings on grounds that Covid-19 social distancing rules were being disregarded. On Wednesday, the Speaker resumed sessions but again adjourned, this time claiming that his life was in danger after his home was attacked. “I am not sure why some people are up to political mischief,’’ the Speaker said while announcing the adjournment.

SEE ALSO: Obado impeachment motion flops again, speaker claims life is in danger