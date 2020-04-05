Be wary of those out to buy you, Matiang’i warns MCAs

SEE ALSO: Two MPs, Nyamira MCAs on the spot for violating Covid-19 rulesOnly 12 MCAs and three MPs attended Ruto’s function while 21 MCAs opted for the Nakuru one. “You can go there just as a hotel and drink soup, but remember not to sell your birthright for that soup. Remember not to be like Esau,” he told the MCAs. “You can visit and drink his soup but do not overstay there. Come back home and let us plan our issues together as a community.” Talking in metaphors, he said President Uhuru Kenyatta had a lot of goodwill for the community and was willing to work with them.
- READ MORE
- ODM new proposal for candidates stirs storm
- Ruto gambles with 'No' vote to test ground for 2022
- MCA accuses MP Silvanus Osoro of assault
- Ruto keen on woman as deputy
SEE ALSO: Policing goes digital with new-look Occurrence BookIn an eventful day in the county which he said is his backyard, Matiang’i met Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama and County Commissioner Amos Maroba at their offices before addressing MCAs at the county assembly. He also held a security meeting with provincial administrators where he requested for moral support in his execution of national duties. He then addressed mourners at the burial of chief Jane Matara’s brother at Tombe village. Matiang’i told the MCAs to prepare themselves for the forthcoming National Leadership Consultative Forum, which is slated for this month. Nyamira Senator Okong’o OMogeni said Opposition leader Raila Odinga had already hinted at supporting Matiang’i for the top job and asked the people to support him fully.