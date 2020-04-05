Be wary of those out to buy you, Matiang’i warns MCAs

Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang'i with Nyamira County assembly speaker Moffat Teya addresses MCAs on August 31, 2020. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday warned Members of County Assembly from his backyard against being lured into dividing the community. Matiang’i told Nyamira MCAs to read the sign of the times and keep the focus on “bigger things”. Matiang’i likened some leaders, whom he said had defied the community’s political unity, to the Biblical story of Esau, who sold his birthright in exchange for soup. Three weeks ago, MCAs were torn between going to Deputy President William Ruto’s home in Karen for a meeting and another one that was planned in Nakuru by a section of MPs opposed to the DP.

SEE ALSO: Two MPs, Nyamira MCAs on the spot for violating Covid-19 rules

Only 12 MCAs and three MPs attended Ruto’s function while 21 MCAs opted for the Nakuru one. “You can go there just as a hotel and drink soup, but remember not to sell your birthright for that soup. Remember not to be like Esau,” he told the MCAs. “You can visit and drink his soup but do not overstay there. Come back home and let us plan our issues together as a community.” Talking in metaphors, he said President Uhuru Kenyatta had a lot of goodwill for the community and was willing to work with them.“Our president is full of promise and at an opportune time, he is going to surprise us, I believe,” the CS said.

SEE ALSO: Policing goes digital with new-look Occurrence Book

In an eventful day in the county which he said is his backyard, Matiang’i met Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama and County Commissioner Amos Maroba at their offices before addressing MCAs at the county assembly. He also held a security meeting with provincial administrators where he requested for moral support in his execution of national duties. He then addressed mourners at the burial of chief Jane Matara’s brother at Tombe village. Matiang’i told the MCAs to prepare themselves for the forthcoming National Leadership Consultative Forum, which is slated for this month. Nyamira Senator Okong’o OMogeni said Opposition leader Raila Odinga had already hinted at supporting Matiang’i for the top job and asked the people to support him fully.

SEE ALSO: New law gives Matiang’i phone snooping powers

Nyamira Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi told the residents to support Matiang’i as he seeks to rise to a political seat he never mentioned. “This is a respected leader nationally whom we have vowed to support to the last minute until we see him where we want him,” Momanyi said. Nyagarama called upon politicians from the Gusii community to come together and speak in one voice in support of the CS. “We have our own and the team of leaders from Gusii can make him what other communities want him to become,” he said.