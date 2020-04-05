';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruto and Raila intensify fight over Covid cash

By Jacob Ng’etich and Rawlings Otieno | August 26th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto (pictured) yesterday called on the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to unravel possible loss of millions shillings in deals relating to the fight against coronavirus.

Ruto who accused ODM of defending those involved in the saga over alleged inflated costs of vital equipment meant to fight Covid-19 by Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), said the DCI and the DPP must work independently.

“They chastised us when we said criminal investigations should not be carried out in the media. What has changed? Kenyans want to know when did they change their position on the role of the media? They have always told us the media is independent and has a role in informing the public and over-sighting the government,” said Ruto in a series of tweets.

SEE ALSO: Origins and anatomy of the deep state

But ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe fired back immediately dismissing Ruto’s assertions as misplaced.

In a statement, Sifuna said ODM has never and will never defend corruption. “If the party leader or any member was culpable in the Kemsa scandal, Ruto would be falling over himself to present such evidence to the public,” he said.

He added: “In Kenya, there is only one face everyone attaches to corruption and theft. That is why we are not surprised when a discussion about theft starts and that face immediately attempts to claim a moral high ground that his character, history and profile do not match.”

Murathe said: “Ruto’s is like the story of a thief who hears there has been some theft and he was not involved in that theft and they have sour grapes. It is like some of these people are upset. What does it tell you? If you live in a glasshouse, don’t throw stones. What the Deputy President is doing is divert attention from the subject matter. What is so hard in letting authorities investigate this matter?” poses Murathe.

“The CS for health should actually tell Kenyans who these so-called mafia at Afya House are. They are not faceless characters. He should volunteer that information to the EACC.”

SEE ALSO: Ruto takes break from city to look after cows

On Saturday, Sifuna blamed alleged sensationalised media reporting claiming it was clouding issues.

He said the Auditor General should be allowed time to investigate alleged corruption at Kemsa, a statement that provoked condemnation from political, medical and religious leaders.

On Sunday, ODM leader Raila Odinga said his proposal for a professional audit remained the best bet to handle the matter. He said he was not in any way condoning corruption.

Yesterday, Ruto wondered where ODM leaders have found the power to direct independent institutions and questioned the real motive for the “special” audit.

“Why must independent institutions wait for a special audit before they carry out their mandate?” said the DP.

SEE ALSO: Senator Langat released after denying incitement charges

He added: “They told us we should ignore what was happening at Kemsa and that there was nothing wrong with some newly registered suspect companies being awarded tenders worth billions. The Covid Billionaire heist at Kemsa is a deplorable manifestation of the worst public vice.”

He said perpetrators of the Kemsa heist are lucky they do not carry the tag “Ruto allies”, “Otherwise, they would have taken political responsibility, stepped aside, written statements, investigated, individuals arrested and hauled to court”.

“It is clear, the owners and operators of the corruption laundromat are working overtime to sanitise the Covid billionaires,” Ruto said. 

Related Topics
ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna Director of Criminal Investigations Deputy President William Ruto David Murathe
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Schools may reopen this year, after all

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Murathe pitch for Raila presidency stirs storm
Murathe pitch for Raila presidency stirs storm

LATEST STORIES

Ruto and Raila intensify fight over Covid cash
Ruto and Raila intensify fight over Covid cash

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea

Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea
Mwakio Tole 40 minutes ago
Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Caroline Chebet 40 minutes ago
Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away

Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away
Mercy Asamba 10 hours ago
How teachers, nurses fell off their lofty 'elites' perch

How teachers, nurses fell off their lofty 'elites' perch
XN Iraki 14 hours ago

Read More

Be united, Gideon tells delegations from two counties

Politics

Be united, Gideon tells delegations from two counties

Be united, Gideon tells delegations from two counties
Raila defends ODM, says those shouting want to cover up graft

Politics

Raila defends ODM, says those shouting want to cover up graft

Raila defends ODM, says those shouting want to cover up graft
Mudavadi’s bid to change party laws stopped

Politics

Mudavadi’s bid to change party laws stopped

Mudavadi’s bid to change party laws stopped
Covid billions spending now cannon fodder for 2022 politics

Politics

Covid billions spending now cannon fodder for 2022 politics

Covid billions spending now cannon fodder for 2022 power games
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.