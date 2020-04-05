';
Ruto accuses unnamed leaders of using police for political gain

By Roselyne Obala and Cyrus Ombati | August 21st 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto hands over a posho to Young Mothers Kijiji Group from Kibra yesterday. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto has for the second time criticised his own government for what he described as using the police for political expediency.

The deputy president said it was wrong for politicians and senior government officials to use the police to achieve their schemes.

He accused unnamed politicians of intimidating and blackmailing security agencies and civil servants to run their personal agendas.

“Politicians must learn to do their thing and run their errands and agenda without involving public servants who have nothing to do with politics,” said the DP.

SEE ALSO: Police: Why we arrested senators

He was speaking at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, when he hosted a group of youth from Nairobi County.

The DP, who has lately been vocal against the government that he is part of, cited the arrest of senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and called on security agencies to uphold the rule of law.

“We must be focused, we must be determined and I want to tell every public officer and every police officer in Kenya that they must serve professionally, in accordance with the laws and the Constitution and nobody should blackmail or intimidate them into running political errands or political agendas,” he said.

Ruto, who has been conspicuously missing in a number of public events presided over by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, has resorted to hosting delegations at his official residence from where he occasionally engages in public discourse.

“When we elect a government, it is not for the leaders, it is for the people. A government does not serve the interest of leaders; it serves the aspirations of its people, and that is the government we believe in and that’s the government we elected," he said.

SEE ALSO: Ruto fights from the periphery

On Tuesday, after the arrest and detention of the three lawmakers,  the DP termed the action by police as “abuse of police and criminal justice to bully citizens, threaten and intimidate leaders".

Senators had linked the arrests to a ploy by the State to rig the crucial vote on the contentious revenue sharing formula among the 47 counties.

The DP's pronouncements seem to echo this after he described the arrests as "blackmail."

It is not clear who he was referring to as using police and civil servants to achieve a political agenda.

Ruto also took to twitter to comment on allegations of corruption in the use of Covid-19 pandemic funds and claims that he has been isolated from government activities.

SEE ALSO: Why Ruto is different from all previous DPs

“At least for once it won't be possible to be blamed for what someone said "started in Wuhan as a virus, landed in Italy as a pandemic and now is in Kenya as a multi-billion shilling corruption enterprise". Wacha niendelee kama spectator (let me continue being a spectator). ISORAIT (it's alright),” he tweeted.

Police and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission are investigating suspected corruption in Covid-19 pandemic related deals.

Yesterday's event, during which the DP interacted with the youth from Kibra and Langata suburbs, was part of Nairobi County youth and women groups’ empowerment programme.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the government is escalating its assistance by offering budgetary and coaching support to help small enterprises recover and grow sustainably,” said the DP.

“We must protect and encourage hustles,” he said.

Earlier, the DP had held a prayer meeting with religious leaders from Kiambu County at his residence.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?,” he quoted from the bible.

