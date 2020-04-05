Keep off ANC’s affairs! Party calls for calm amid reorganisation

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC calls for calm amid party reorganisation

By Betty Njeru | August 13th 2020 at 02:19:13 GMT +0300

Amani National Congress (ANC) is calling for calm from its members and supporters following the Barrack Muluka’s resignation yesterday.

In a statement seen by Standard Digital, the party has requested members of the public to dispel any rumors being fronted by its competitors, reassuring that all is well and there should be no cause for alarm.

“There is no vacuum following the resignation as Party machinery has already seamlessly kicked in. We should, therefore, guard against designs to disorient and disorganize us from our steadfast loyalty to our party and party leader Musalia Mudavadi,” said Kelvin Lunani, the National Chairman.

ANC further claimed it has been swamped by speculation and conspiracy theories from its critics and competitors.

SEE ALSO: Solskjaer's grand plan to ensure Man United reach Europa League final

“The latter category should keep off ANC affairs and reserve their gossip and intrigues to issues that bedevil their own parties,” the statement read.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led-party also said that Muluka’s resignation is an opportunity to restructure the party in preparation for internal elections and the 2022 General Elections.

As per the ANC Constitution, there are defined processes of filling vacant positions. “Therefore there should be no cause for alarm or panic,” Lunani said.

Barrack Muluka stepped down as the party’s Secretary-General and member of ANC yesterday, after serving for three years.

The political analyst cited the need to give the party space to make critical decisions on the population and leadership under the new Constitution ahead of the 2022 polls.

SEE ALSO: Four girls ‘tricked’ into birth control

“As part of giving you the necessary latitude on the arduous political journey ahead, I have now elected to step aside and move on to other horizons,” he said.

Muluka took over as the Secretary-General in November 2017 from Godfrey Osotsi, who on several occasions challenged his appointment unsuccessfully.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Amani National Congress ANC Barrack Muluka Musailia Mudavadi
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

5 tips to achieve financial security
5 tips to achieve financial security

LATEST STORIES

Keep off ANC’s affairs! Party calls for calm amid reorganisation
Keep off ANC’s affairs! Party calls for calm amid reorganisation

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Political talk: What’s filibustering?

Political talk: What’s filibustering?
Emmanuel Too 2 hours ago
Time for us to do away with boarding schools

Time for us to do away with boarding schools
Wilson Sossion 3 hours ago
The tenant you can’t kick out of your house

The tenant you can’t kick out of your house
Peter Theuri 4 hours ago
Man loses pension to wife in loan row

Man loses pension to wife in loan row

Kamau Muthoni 6 hours ago

Read More

Senators put Lusaka on the spot over ruling

Politics

Senators put Lusaka on the spot over ruling

Senators put Lusaka on the spot over ruling
Leadership crisis jolts Senate as bid to strike cash deal fails

Politics

Leadership crisis jolts Senate as bid to strike cash deal fails

Leadership crisis jolts Senate as bid to strike cash deal fails
You are planning to reject election results, Ruto told

Politics

You are planning to reject election results, Ruto told

You are planning to reject election results, Ruto told

You can’t stop my bid, Ruto tells ‘deep state’

Politics

You can’t stop my bid, Ruto tells ‘deep state’

You can’t stop my bid, Ruto tells ‘deep state’
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.