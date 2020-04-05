Keep off ANC’s affairs! Party calls for calm amid reorganisation

SEE ALSO: Solskjaer's grand plan to ensure Man United reach Europa League final“The latter category should keep off ANC affairs and reserve their gossip and intrigues to issues that bedevil their own parties,” the statement read. The Musalia Mudavadi-led-party also said that Muluka’s resignation is an opportunity to restructure the party in preparation for internal elections and the 2022 General Elections. As per the ANC Constitution, there are defined processes of filling vacant positions. “Therefore there should be no cause for alarm or panic,” Lunani said. Barrack Muluka stepped down as the party’s Secretary-General and member of ANC yesterday, after serving for three years. The political analyst cited the need to give the party space to make critical decisions on the population and leadership under the new Constitution ahead of the 2022 polls.
- READ MORE
- Senators put Lusaka on the spot over ruling
- Leadership crisis jolts Senate as bid to strike cash deal fails
- You are planning to reject election results, Ruto told
- You can’t stop my bid, Ruto tells ‘deep state’
SEE ALSO: Four girls ‘tricked’ into birth control“As part of giving you the necessary latitude on the arduous political journey ahead, I have now elected to step aside and move on to other horizons,” he said. Muluka took over as the Secretary-General in November 2017 from Godfrey Osotsi, who on several occasions challenged his appointment unsuccessfully.