Keep off ANC’s affairs! Party calls for calm amid reorganisation

Amani National Congress (ANC) is calling for calm from its members and supporters following the Barrack Muluka’s resignation yesterday. In a statement seen by Standard Digital, the party has requested members of the public to dispel any rumors being fronted by its competitors, reassuring that all is well and there should be no cause for alarm. “There is no vacuum following the resignation as Party machinery has already seamlessly kicked in. We should, therefore, guard against designs to disorient and disorganize us from our steadfast loyalty to our party and party leader Musalia Mudavadi,” said Kelvin Lunani, the National Chairman. ANC further claimed it has been swamped by speculation and conspiracy theories from its critics and competitors.

“The latter category should keep off ANC affairs and reserve their gossip and intrigues to issues that bedevil their own parties,” the statement read. The Musalia Mudavadi-led-party also said that Muluka’s resignation is an opportunity to restructure the party in preparation for internal elections and the 2022 General Elections. As per the ANC Constitution, there are defined processes of filling vacant positions. “Therefore there should be no cause for alarm or panic,” Lunani said. Barrack Muluka stepped down as the party’s Secretary-General and member of ANC yesterday, after serving for three years. The political analyst cited the need to give the party space to make critical decisions on the population and leadership under the new Constitution ahead of the 2022 polls.

“As part of giving you the necessary latitude on the arduous political journey ahead, I have now elected to step aside and move on to other horizons,” he said. Muluka took over as the Secretary-General in November 2017 from Godfrey Osotsi, who on several occasions challenged his appointment unsuccessfully.