When did the rain start beating Danson Mungatana?

Mention the name Danson Mungatana (pictured
), and anyone who has been around long to witness the chaos that is Kenyan politics will tell you who he is.
A youthful lawyer and fiery politician in his heydays, he of the famous Narc-Kenya-turned-The National Alliance almost sparks off memories.
He was the convener of the first eight people who used to meet at the Hotel Boulevard to plan the formation of Narc Kenya.
But, when did the rain start beating the Coast politician?
The former Garsen Member of Parliament was yesterday arrested at a city hotel for allegedly obtaining money by false pretences.
The DCI reported that Mungatana was arrested together with Mr Collins Paul Waweru after a woman presented documents purported to have originated from them but were found to be fake after scrutiny.
According to the police, the former legislator was implicated in a scheme to defraud a woman under the guise of facilitating her being awarded a tender.
The businesswoman claimed a person who had identified himself as a senior military officer at the DOD had given her the documents and said he was in a position to help her win a Sh70-million cereals supply and building tender.
"The said person requested he be given a down payment of Sh1 million which was handed to him on July 14, 2020," The Standard reported
.
Police said that the two were being held at Kilimani Police Station and are expected in court today.
Danson Mungatana, popularly known as the “crocodile eater” for taunting Raila Odinga to a political context where he chest-thumped that Raila the fish-eater will have to face a crocodile meat devourer.
In April 2019, Mungatana was again arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for which police alleged was the loss of Sh51 million by Kilifi County Government.
He was arrested alongside six other people, among them four Kilifi County Government officials and two business people.
They faced charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering false documents and dealing with proceeds of crime.
In 2018, the University of Nairobi-trained lawyer lost Sh76 million to “wash-wash” conmen from West Africa who had promised to multiply his money and make the former Assistant Minister for Medical Services a billionaire.
In 2014, Mungatana was appointed chairman of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) through a special notice of the Kenya Gazette signed by President Uhuru.
Some politicians however criticized his appointment saying that the president had recycled political losers.
Mungatana had at some point in his colourful life dated and married former Miss Kenya Cecilia Mwangi. He also married former TV anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga as his second wife.