×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

People-first national address starts by tackling households' basic needs

By Dennis Kabaara | Nov. 20, 2025
Indigenous vegetable traders wait for customers at Magena market in Kisii County, The vegetables that are sourced from Nkararo the neighboring Narok County are on high demand following a prolonged drought witnessed across the Country pushing up the prices.[Sammy omingo, Standard]

“We want a nation united in its diversity. We need a state that is capable and competent. We are developing innovative ways of funding infrastructure. We are steadily removing the obstacles to meaningful and faster growth. We want a nation in which prosperity and opportunity is shared by all. We want a nation where no one goes hungry. We want a nation in which there is quality healthcare for all. We want a nation in which everyone is safe. We want a nation that is free of corruption. We want a nation that is at peace with the world. We will work together to build the nation that we want. We will work together to build a nation that works for all.”

Where do these words come from?  These are snippets from South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of their Parliament last February. Beyond the interesting ‘we’ not ‘me’ style; each of these “goal statements” is backed by strategic actions to deliver the goal. So, by example, their innovation in infrastructure funding is, guess what, an Infrastructure Fund. Does this sound familiar? Those closing statements on nation building follow a call to all South Africans to “come together in (a) National Dialogue to define a vision for our country for the next 30 years”. Sounds familiar too?

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National State Address National Priorities Ruto Deliver State of Address 2025 nation State of Address
.

Latest Stories

Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
1 hr ago
Acorn eyes Nairobi's young workers with new Sh2.2b housing project
Real Estate
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
National
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Hustler to Nyota: Why unemployment crisis among youth remains a headache for Ruto
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
From Hustler to Nyota: Why unemployment crisis among youth remains a headache for Ruto
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
Unmet pledges pile up as Ruto delivers third nation address
By Special Correspondent 1 hr ago
Unmet pledges pile up as Ruto delivers third nation address
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
By Philip Mwakio 1 hr ago
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved