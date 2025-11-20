People-first national address starts by tackling households' basic needs

Indigenous vegetable traders wait for customers at Magena market in Kisii County, The vegetables that are sourced from Nkararo the neighboring Narok County are on high demand following a prolonged drought witnessed across the Country pushing up the prices.[Sammy omingo, Standard]

“We want a nation united in its diversity. We need a state that is capable and competent. We are developing innovative ways of funding infrastructure. We are steadily removing the obstacles to meaningful and faster growth. We want a nation in which prosperity and opportunity is shared by all. We want a nation where no one goes hungry. We want a nation in which there is quality healthcare for all. We want a nation in which everyone is safe. We want a nation that is free of corruption. We want a nation that is at peace with the world. We will work together to build the nation that we want. We will work together to build a nation that works for all.”

Where do these words come from? These are snippets from South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of their Parliament last February. Beyond the interesting ‘we’ not ‘me’ style; each of these “goal statements” is backed by strategic actions to deliver the goal. So, by example, their innovation in infrastructure funding is, guess what, an Infrastructure Fund. Does this sound familiar? Those closing statements on nation building follow a call to all South Africans to “come together in (a) National Dialogue to define a vision for our country for the next 30 years”. Sounds familiar too?