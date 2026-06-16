National Assembly investigates Kibos raw sugar imports over consumer safety concerns

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Members of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives inspect sugar storage facilities at Mombasa Sugar Refinery in Kisumu on June 15, 2026.[Michael Mute, Standard]

The National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has launched investigations into the importation of thousands of tonnes of raw sugar deemed unfit for direct human consumption amid growing public concern that the consignment could find its way into the local market.

The inquiry follows reports that a consignment of imported raw sugar, currently under processing in Kisumu, may pose a risk to consumers if proper safeguards are not strictly enforced. The committee has, however, assured Kenyans that measures have been put in place to prevent the sugar from being released into the market before undergoing the required industrial refining process.

Speaking during an inspection visit at Kibos Sugar Company's facilities in Kisumu on Monday, Committee Chairperson and Ikolomani MP Bernard Masaka Shinali said lawmakers were tracing the movement of the sugar from the Port of Mombasa to its current location in Kisumu to establish whether all legal, health and safety procedures were followed.

"We have come here following information that has been aired by the media regarding the importation of raw sugar, which is unfit for human consumption. In simple terms, this is sugar that is not supposed to be consumed in its current form or placed on people's tables," said Shinali.

The committee's investigations began in Mombasa, where members visited storage facilities at Kilindini Port after reports emerged about the controversial sugar consignment.

"We started in Mombasa and found stocks of raw sugar. The agencies responsible for clearing the consignment informed us that it was destined for Kisumu, specifically for processing at Mombasa Sugar Refinery Limited," he said.

The lawmakers subsequently traced part of the consignment to the Autoport Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Nairobi after establishing that some of the sugar had been transported by rail from Mombasa before eventually being moved to Kisumu.

"Last week we visited Autoport and found part of the stocks there. We were informed that some of the consignment had already been moved to Kisumu. That is why we are here today to establish the status of the sugar and the processes it is undergoing," Shinali added.

According to documents presented to the committee, approximately 27,000 metric tonnes of raw sugar were imported. Of this amount, about 3,900 tonnes were transported to Kisumu, while another 2,500 tonnes remain stored at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

During the inspection, committee members toured warehouse facilities and observed ongoing processing activities at the plant.

Shinali said the company had begun processing the sugar, but clarified that the product had not been cleared for release into the market.

"We have seen the stocks, and we have seen that processing has started. What is taking place now are test runs. The company says it is cleaning and calibrating its machines before commencing full operations. The sugar is not ready for the market," he said.

The committee has demanded all documentation relating to the importation of the consignment, including customs clearance records, health certificates, standards compliance documents, tax records and permits issued by relevant government agencies.

"We have requested all the necessary documents used during the importation process. Some have already been provided, while others will be submitted before Parliament. We want to interrogate the entire process from importation to processing and establish what safeguards have been put in place to ensure the sugar does not enter the market in its raw form," said Shinali.

He emphasised that the raw sugar currently under scrutiny is not fit for direct human consumption and can only be used after undergoing a refining process to produce industrial sugar.

"The sugar in its current state is not fit for human consumption. It must be refined into industrial sugar. If it were released in its current form, it could be harmful. The challenge is that an ordinary consumer cannot easily differentiate it from regular sugar, which is why we are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves," he said.

The committee's visit follows widespread public concerns and allegations that some of the imported sugar may already have entered the market. While the lawmakers have not established evidence to support those claims, they acknowledged the fears and said investigations were ongoing.

"That is why we are here. We are equally concerned. We want to establish whether there has been any leakage and whether all the required procedures have been followed," said Shinali.

To prevent any unauthorised movement of the sugar, a multi-agency task force comprising key government agencies, including the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and food safety regulators, has been deployed to monitor the consignment from Mombasa to Kisumu.

"The multi-agency team was constituted specifically to track the sugar and ensure there is no leakage at any stage. That informed our decision to follow the consignment from the point of entry all the way to the processing plant," he said.

Shinali noted that the committee would continue reviewing documents and engaging relevant agencies before compiling a comprehensive report to be tabled in Parliament.

"When we return to Nairobi, we shall review all the documents, including issues touching on legality, taxation, health standards and customs compliance. Once we have all the information, we shall prepare a conclusive report for Parliament," he said.

The issue has also sparked concerns among farmers from sugar-growing regions who fear that continued importation could undermine local production and affect the livelihoods of growers.

The committee further acknowledged concerns that industrial sugar could potentially be diverted into the consumer market under the guise of ordinary sugar, saying the matter forms part of the ongoing investigations.

"That is why we have requested all the documents. There are many issues involved. While some people are concerned about public health, there are also questions relating to taxation, compliance and accountability. We want to establish the complete picture," said Shinali.

The lawmaker maintained that the committee was yet to conclude and could not, at this stage, declare itself satisfied with the process.

"We are still undertaking investigations. We cannot say we are satisfied at this point because the process is still ongoing. Once all the facts are before us, we may even make further recommendations," he said.

However, he assured Kenyans that strict measures had been put in place to prevent the sugar from entering the consumer market before investigations are concluded.

"We are worried just as Kenyans are worried, and that is why we are here. We have reinforced measures to ensure there is no leakage. What is taking place now are only test runs, and the sugar is not being released into the market," Shinali said.