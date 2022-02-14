× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kamiti inmate impersonates CS Wamalwa, cons job seeker Sh800,000

NATIONAL
By Collins Kweyu | February 14th 2022

Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, 2014. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

 A convict serving a life sentence at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison has admitted to swindling a job seeker Sh800,000 by pretending to be Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Patrick Shikure Amere, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo at Nairobi's Milimani court on Friday, confessed to pretending he was the CS and that he would help his victim to get a job at State House.

He committed the offence while at Kamiti where he has been a prisoner for the last 15 years.

The charge sheet, read by prosecutor Harrison Kigunda, stated that on diverse dates between July 24, 2020, and September 11, 2020, Amere jointly with another suspect also before the court with intent to defraud, obtained Sh800,000 from Dr Selina Vukinu Ambe.

KEEP READING

Amere and his accomplice told Ambe that by paying the money, she would secure a job in the public service, a fact they knew to be false. The prosecutor told the magistrate that Amere and his accomplice befriended the victim through social media before defrauding her.

Patrick Shikure Amere in the dock at the Milimani Law Courts, February 11, 2022. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

"Your honour, the accused met the victim by befriending her on Facebook and introduced himself as Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa," said Gikunda.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused advised the complainant to send him her CV so he could deliver it to State House, Nairobi, for the position of human resources manager.

According to Gikunda, the victim fell prey to the accused's con game as she forwarded her CV.

"Amere made a fake appointment letter purportedly signed by the head of the civil service Joseph Kinyua," said Gikunda.

According to the fake letter dated August 5, 2020, Ambe would report to work on August 7, 2020.

"The complainant discovered she had been conned after Amere's phone went off for several days. She reported the matter to the police and investigations began. The investigations led the officers to Kamiti prison before the accused was presented in court for plea taking," said Gikunda.

Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo directed the investigating officer to investigate Patrick Shikure Amere's accomplices. [Courtesy]

When Kagendo asked him to defend himself in court, Amere pleaded guilty to the offense and said he had nothing more to say.

Kagendo ordered that the accused be brought back in court on February 22 for sentencing after more investigations on him are done.

The magistrate also directed the investigating officer to investigate Amere's accomplices and establish whether the money can be recovered from them.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Former land commissioner’s family battle developer over Sh27m property
Elisha Chebii's family is engaged in a court battle with a developer over a 15-acre property in Olongai Scheme, Nakuru County.
Four DCI officers arrested over robbery with violence allegations
The four were arrested on Friday, February 11 after allegedly abducting and robbing a man of Sh312,700 last week

MOST READ

My husband does not satisfy me, I need help
My husband does not satisfy me, I need help

RELATIONSHIPS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Iranian denies trafficking drugs worth Sh1.3b

By Kelvin Karani | 2 hours ago

Iranian denies trafficking drugs worth Sh1.3b
Forget Valentines’ flowers, Col. Ewart Grogan walked from the Cape to Cairo

By Amos Kareithi | 5 hours ago

Forget Valentines’ flowers, Col. Ewart Grogan walked from the Cape to Cairo
High Court awards former KVDA boss Sh23.4 million for wrongful dismissal

By Jacob Ngetich | 12 hours ago

High Court awards former KVDA boss Sh23.4 million for wrongful dismissal
Raila meets PM Modi during India visit, pledges to further nations’ interest

By Mireri Junior | 20 hours ago

Raila meets PM Modi during India visit, pledges to further nations’ interest

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC