Joho’s first wife sues for divorce

A double picture of Madina Giovanni Fazzini, Hassan Joho's first wife [File]

The first wife of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has filed for divorce before Mombasa Chief Kadhis Court after nine years of separation.

Madina Giovanni Fazzini wants the Kadhi’s court to dissolve the marriage, noting they separated with the governor in 2013.

Fazzini filed the case on January 26, 2022.

"I am clear and unequivocal that our marriage has broken down irretrievably with no chance of revival given we have both moved on over the years," said Fazzini in her affidavit filed in court.

The two married on February 11, 2011, and they were blessed with two children aged nine and eight years.

Fazzini said that Joho moved out of the matrimonial home in 2013, leaving her with their two children.

"Since the respondent Joho moved out of our matrimonial home in June 2013, the substance of our marriage has dissipated and has no basis to be sustained from a legal and social standpoint,” said Fazzini.

She avers they lived with Joho as husband and wife from the onset of their marriage until January 2013 when they separated.

She swears that she lived in the matrimonial home until September 2020 but since then she has been living on her own.

Fazzini holds there is no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature or kind between herself and Joho.

Joho has been accorded 14 days to respond to the petition.

Fazzini says she has not been an accessory to or connived or condoned Joho actions or colluded with him in bringing the instant proceedings.

“At all material times relevant to this suit, the petitioner (Fazzini) and respondent (Joho) were and are still husband and wife having married under Islamic law on February 11, 2011,” read her affidavit.

She also attached a marriage certificate and birth certificates of the two children she bore with Joho.

Fazzini prays that the marriage be dissolved and seeks any other or further relief the court may deem fit to grant in the circumstances.

Fazzini is born of an Italian father and Somali mother.

